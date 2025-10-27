First Baptist Church of Dallas Voted "Best Church in Metroplex" by Dallas Morning News Readers

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16,000-member First Baptist Church of Dallas, pastored by Dr. Robert Jeffress, was announced Sunday, October 26, as the "Best Church in the DFW Metroplex," as voted on by readers of TheDallas Morning News.

The congregation has been located in downtown Dallas for 157 years, where it now occupies six city blocks.

Dr. Jeffress, who has served as the Pastor since 2007, is known throughout the world for his bold, biblical, and practical teaching of the Bible. His daily radio and television program, "Pathway to Victory," is heard on thousands of stations and has been the most-watched program on the Trinity Broadcasting Network for over five years. The church's service is also streamed on Fox Nation every Sunday morning.

Driven by its mission to transform the world with God's Word one life at a time, First Dallas is a multi-generational church community, meeting needs through a variety of worship experiences. Every Sunday, the renowned First Dallas Choir and Orchestra, along with the First Dallas Band, lead worship at 9:15 and 11am. Sunday School classes and discipleship opportunities in both English and Spanish are available for all ages at 8, 9:15, and 11am, alongside engaging Children and Student Ministries that help kids and students learn and apply biblical truth.

First Dallas extends heartfelt thanks to its members and community for this year's Gold Award recognition. The church was previously honored with the Silver Award in 2024 and has been recognized among the Top Places to Work since 2021, including ranking #2 among midsize organizations in 2024.

