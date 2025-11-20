First Baptist Church of Winter Haven Celebrates 140th Anniversary

Sharing the love of Jesus across Winter Haven since 1885.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Baptist Church of Winter Haven is celebrating a significant milestone, marking 140 years of service to the Winter Haven community. For over a century, the church has been a cornerstone of the city, providing spiritual guidance, community support, and outreach programs to its residents. This anniversary recognizes the church's enduring commitment and the countless lives it has touched throughout its history.

To commemorate this special occasion, we invite the community to join in celebrating this remarkable achievement. Visit www.firstwinterhaven.org to learn more about the anniversary events, historical highlights, and the church's ongoing mission. Discover how First Baptist Church of Winter Haven has been an integral part of the city's growth and development, and how it continues to serve its members and the wider community.

"For 140 years, First Baptist Church has been more than just a church; it's been a family, a cornerstone of Winter Haven. As we celebrate this momentous anniversary, we reaffirm our commitment to serving this wonderful community." Dr. Steven Harness, Senior Pastor, continued, "with unwavering dedication to make and mature disciples for Jesus Christ. We look forward to continuing our journey together, spreading faith, hope, and love throughout Winter Haven for generations to come!"

This milestone enhances the church's reputation and future endeavors by:

Highlighting a legacy of steadfast service and community engagement.

Reinforcing its position as a pillar of the Winter Haven community.

Inspiring continued dedication to its mission and outreach programs.

Throughout its 140-year history, First Baptist Church of Winter Haven has demonstrated its commitment to the community through various initiatives and programs, such as:

Community Outreach: Providing support and resources to those in need within the Winter Haven area.

Providing support and resources to those in need within the Winter Haven area. Spiritual Guidance: Offering religious services, counseling, and biblical education programs for all ages.

Offering religious services, counseling, and biblical education programs for all ages. Historical Preservation: Maintaining a legacy of faith and service that has shaped the community for generations.

The church looks forward to continuing its service to Winter Haven in the years to come, building upon its rich history and embracing new opportunities to make a positive impact.

First Baptist Church of Winter Haven has been serving and city of Winter Haven and surrounding areas since 1885. We are committed to making and maturing disciples as we equip the saints for the work of ministry.

SOURCE First Baptist Church of Winter Haven