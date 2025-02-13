First Batch of Hong Kong Elderly Residents Use Elderly Healthcare Vouchers in Zhongshan

In July 2024, the elderly health care vouchers of Hong Kong could be used in Zhongshan Chenxinghai Hospital. Zhongshan Chenxinghai Hospital is the first prefecture-level hospital in Guangdong province to officially accept healthcare vouchers, providing Hong Kong elderly with more diverse medical options. Lau Yin Ling, a Hong Kong resident living in Zhongshan, became one of the first users of the "healthcare vouchers." This initiative has significantly promoted the integrated development of medical services in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2619496/First_Batch_of_Hong_Kong_Elderly_Residents_Use_Elderly_Healthcare_Vouchers_in_Zhongshan.mp4

