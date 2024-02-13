First Bight Ventures-Founded Accelerator Adds New Executive Director to its Management Team

News provided by

First Bight Ventures

13 Feb, 2024, 16:01 ET

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioWell, a nonprofit accelerator aimed at early-stage synthetic biology startups and the advancement of the bioeconomy, which was founded by Houston-based venture capital group First Bight Ventures, has begun assembling its management team with the appointment of Paul Palmer as Executive Director. Palmer is a former Partner at EY, whose tenure included international cross-border tax planning, business development, assurance, and business consulting. While at EY, he also worked with startups across various sectors, most recently with the Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship and Texas Medical Center Innovation (TMCi).

In this role, Palmer will lead BioWell's vision of creating an ecosystem that provides hands-on business education, industry mentorship, research, and pilot infrastructure. He will be tasked with fundraising for the accelerator through both private and public sponsorships and government grant opportunities. Palmer will also play a key role in recruiting the first cohort of startups and working to secure physical lab space in the coming months.

"Paul was a clear choice for BioWell because of his combined experience at EY and engagement with Houston's entrepreneurial community," said First Bight Ventures & BioWell Founder Veronica Wu. "Working with large corporations and startups at all levels, he has successfully delivered value-based results for his clients. Equally important, Paul has an established relationship with the Houston business community and will be able to leverage his existing network to promote BioWell and our participant entrepreneurs in a public-facing role."

BioWell was recently awarded more than $700K by the U.S. Dept. of Commerce's "Build to Scale" program, which will help accelerate the commercialization and scaling of bioindustrial startups.

"Utilizing the resources and expertise of First Bight Ventures, along with our recent EDA grant, BioWell is set to assist with innovation and industrial biology advancements for the United States," said Palmer. "With the formation of our leadership team, we're making significant progress on building out the BioWell platform. We are excited about nurturing solutions in industrial biology and helping to establish Houston's leadership in the global bioeconomy," he emphasized.

More about BioWell First Bight Ventures can be found at biowell.org and firstbight.com

SOURCE First Bight Ventures

Also from this source

The BioWell Accelerator, a First Bight-Led initiative, Receives Prestigious Federal Grant

The U.S. Economic Development Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Commerce, has awarded $53 million for its highly competitive...

Plant-based material science company Algenesis secures new funding to scale production and fight climate change

Leading plant-based material science company Algenesis Corporation has raised US$5M in a funding round led by First Bight Ventures, with Circulate...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.