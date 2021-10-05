First Black-Owned Afro-Caribbean Cannabis Beverage Brand & Manufacturer Launches New E-Commerce Store

Positive Customer Impact

SHOKi is perfect for holidays, gift-giving, dinner parties, and DIY mixologists. Our formulas are family-rooted, contain no preservatives, no artificial sweeteners, no artificial flavors and are award-winning.

About SHOKi

SHOKi-Cannabis and SHOKiFree are premium award-winning Afro-Caribbean drinks that are the answer to those who love a great drink and don't want to compromise on flavor and creativity just because they dropped the alcohol. SHOKi transports you to the shores of West Africa and the pristine beaches of the Caribbean for a taste of paradise designed for fun zero-proof living. Self-funded and hitting shelves in October 2020, SHOKi made it as far north as Humboldt and as far south as Palm Springs in California with an eye toward national expansion with the launch of the October 2021 e-commerce store of uninfused mixers.

SHOKi Beverages Corporation

For more information, press only:

PR Contact: Tiffany Yarde

Phone number: ‪(415) 894-9665

Email: [email protected]

For more information on Product:

Website: www.shokifree.com

SOURCE SHOKi Beverages Corporation

