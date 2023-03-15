First Black Woman Orthopedic Surgeon Partner at One of the Country's Largest and Most Well Respected Practices Authors Groundbreaking Book, Yes, I Am the Surgeon

ATLANTA, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of Black History Month and roaring into Women's History Month, Lattisha Latoyah Bilbrew, MD, fittingly releases her first publication, a tenacious story of overcoming, Yes, I Am the Surgeon: Lessons On Perseverance in a World That Tells You No.

Book: Yes, I Am The Surgeon Dr. Lattisha Bilbrew, Orthopaedic Surgeon

The book--which chronicles Dr. Bilbrew's journey, from Birmingham, England, to migration to the United States, and, ultimately, to becoming a doctor and the establishment of a successful surgical practice—serves to provide readers with the psychological tools needed to persevere against their own formidable set of obstacles.

Though she admits her personal story is not yet finished, Dr. Bilbrew has garnered enough credibility and experience to be an expert at single-mindedness when it comes to the pursuit of success. From her undergraduate days at The University of Miami, where she earned a degree in Neuroscience and Chemistry, to Morehouse School of Medicine for a medical degree, and on to the University of Texas Medical Branch and the University of Florida College of Medicine, for an orthopedic residency and a fellowship, respectively, she never allowed naysayers to slow her trajectory.

"I've become accustomed to being told no, but such negativity and denials have only ever fueled my fire. Spoiler alert: I can tell you from experience that it does not matter who tells you no or how many times they say it, so long as you don't say it to yourself."

Willfully evidencing such focused confidence, it is no surprise to readers, followers, and fans alike that Dr. Bilbrew is recognized as much for her impact outside of the surgery room, as in.

Exposure and accolades via Georgia Trend, Modern Luxury, The Atlantan Magazine, and other publications, coupled with new projects such as the Women in Medicine Mentoring Brunch, annual holiday Toy Drive, and a soon-to-launch line of designer scrubs, only further propel her message of inspiration. And, as shared in Yes, I am the Surgeon, this helps close the gap to her ultimate goal, ensuring the next generation surpasses her accomplishments; though Dr. Bilbrew is the first, she will not be the last.

