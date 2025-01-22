FIRST BLOOMSBURG AND DANVILLE FASTBRIDGE FIBER CUSTOMERS ACTIVATED

FastBridge Fiber

Jan 22, 2025, 09:45 ET

WYOMISSING, Pa., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FastBridge Fiber, a Pennsylvania-based fiber-optic internet provider, is excited to announce that it has begun activating customers on its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network in the Town of Bloomsburg and the Danville Borough.

FastBridge Fiber is committed to bringing these bustling communities located along the Susquehanna River a superior fiber internet experience, helping to meet their growing connectivity needs.

Construction of the 100% fiber-optic network is ongoing in Bloomsburg and Danville, with new neighborhoods coming online in stages over the next few months.

FastBridge Fiber is redefining the internet experience for residents, offering:

  • Symmetrical Speeds Up to 2 Gbps: Ideal for streaming, gaming, and remote work.
  • Simple, Simple Pricing: No hidden fees, no contracts, and unlimited data.
  • Professional Installation: Free with all plans.
  • Superior Reliability: A future-ready network designed to support all your devices.

Residents interested in service can check availability, see launch promotions with pricing plans, and sign up for service at fastbridgefiber.com/check-availability.

For more information about FastBridge Fiber and the benefits of fiber internet visit, fastbridgefiber.com.

About FastBridge Fiber

FastBridge Fiber is a forward-thinking fiber-optic internet provider, delivering faster, more reliable internet to homes and businesses through a state-of-the-art, all-fiber network. Built for the future, FastBridge Fiber's network empowers seamless experiences for streaming, gaming, remote work, and beyond. With simple pricing, local customer care, and a commitment to advancing the communities it serves, FastBridge Fiber ensures its customers are connected to what matters most.

Media Contact:
Lynn Pope
[email protected]

SOURCE FastBridge Fiber

Pennsylvania-based fiber-optic internet provider, FastBridge Fiber, is excited to announce the expansion of its 100% fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network ...
Pennsylvania-based fiber-optic internet provider, FastBridge Fiber is pleased to announce it has begun activating customers on its fiber-to-the-home...
