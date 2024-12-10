First Blue Arc™ Class 4 EV Trucks Ship

NOVI, Mich., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF), a North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, today announced the first shipments of its Blue Arc™ Class 4 EV truck to multiple customers, including initial deliveries to a leading parcel delivery customer. These shipments mark the transition to regular production to meet demand for electrified fleet solutions.

Blue Arc ships its first Class 4 EV trucks, the result of three years of innovation, testing, and collaboration to deliver commercial-grade electrified fleet solutions.

"This is an exciting and proud moment for the Blue Arc team," said John Dunn, President and CEO of the Shyft Group. "What started in 2021 as a bold vision for fleet electrification has become a reality thanks to the dedication, expertise, and collaboration of our team. Together, we've delivered a commercial-grade vehicle that meets the demanding standards of our fleet partners and supports their transition to more sustainable fleet operations."

These shipments are the result of three years of customer collaboration, rigorous testing, and advanced manufacturing development. Created through Shyft's Work-Driven Design® process, the Blue Arc Class 4 EV truck reflects input from fleet operators and drivers, ensuring it prioritizes reliability, comfort, and versatility.

The commercial-grade truck features ergonomic seating, a noise-reducing cab, advanced safety systems such as automatic electronic parking brakes and keyless entry with auto-lock capabilities, and configurable cargo spaces ranging from 600 to 1,000 cubic feet. Designed to adapt to diverse fleet applications, it delivers exceptional performance without compromising payload or range.

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and Independent Truck Upfitters. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $872 million in 2023. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.com.

