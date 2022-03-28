FIRST BORED APE PRODUCER-DJ DUO ESCAPΞPLAN SIGNS WITH WME

How ESCAPΞPLAN aims to shift the music entertainment industry's standards

BOSTON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Night Talent announced the creation of the world's first-ever NFT DJ Duo, ESCAPΞPLAN , also the first NFT DJ Duo signed to a major talent management company - WME . This milestone is a major move for Big Night Talent and WME on its mission to pave the path on NFTs' contribution to the music entertainment industry.