First Camper That Can Fly!

WROCLAW, Poland, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A small startup company from Europe, Poland, 123camp.eu, recently introduced an innovative camping solution on Kickstarter USA that is perfectly aligned with the #vanlife trend!

This compact camping kit is the first of its kind to be packed into an air-travel-ready suitcase, allowing adventure seekers to fly with their camper anywhere in the world, rent a car upon arrival, and enjoy distances unreachable by any other motorhome, camper, or camping van.

studio photo of miniB and our very first customer's photo from his winter tests miniB by 123camp.eu - it is compact camper kit, air transport ready and most probably first one with, bed, outdoor sofa, table and two chairs

This dramatically increases the distance achievable for adventurers! You will never again be restricted to summer camping seasons in your area– with miniB, you can follow the sun even if winter is rolling at full speed in your region.

The miniB revolutionizes the way people travel and camp, creating new opportunities especially for car rental services. By adding miniB as an option at car rental companies at major airports, it has the potential to redefine how travelers explore new destinations. With its easy, tool-free installation process and compatibility with a wide range of vehicles, miniB offers an attractive alternative or added value to traditional campervan rentals.

Kickstarter users were quick to recognize the potential of miniB, fully funding the campaign in just 6 hours! The success of this campaign demonstrates the growing interest in flexible and convenient camping solutions that cater to the needs of modern adventurers.

The miniB camping kit includes a comfortable bed for two with high-quality mattresses, a slide-out cooking countertop, an outdoor table with two adjustable heights, 2 outdoor seats with soft covers, a full-size two-seater outdoor sofa, and a solid transport bag ready for air travel. It's perfect for those who want to experience the freedom and connection to nature that camping provides, without the hassle of owning and maintaining a dedicated camper van.

Every day, more and more people embrace the #vanlife movement. miniB is poised to become an essential travel companion for those seeking new experiences and unforgettable memories.

We can provide you with dedicated affiliation links with trackable commission for all new supporters backing our KS campaign - it is a transparent and easy process. Please let us know if you are interested.

The miniB kit is now still available for pre-order on Kickstarter, where backers can take advantage of discounts of up to 35%. Visit our Kickstarter campaign to learn more about miniB and see it in action: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1257896219/take-on-the-wilderness-with-minib?ref=7i1xkn

All photo and video materials are available under this link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1IEZFds7W2LBJnBFuU3Qw1TAtxG-nN3Nu?usp=share_link

We look forward to working with you to bring this innovative camping solution to a wider audience. For more information, images, or any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to us.

Contact:

Voytek Yozkov

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +48 795 982 123 (English, Spanish, Polish)

Web: www.123camp.eu

With miniB, the sky's the limit!

SOURCE 123camp.eu