First Cancer Patients in Korea Treated with Varian HyperArc High-Definition Radiotherapy

"We have been utilizing Varian's cancer treatment technology for over 20 years with great success," said Dr. Young-Taek Oh, chief oncologist, Ajou University Hospital. "HyperArc treatments are a big step forward for both clinicians and patients, and we look forward to quickly expanding the use of these treatments at our clinic."

"We are excited that HyperArc treatments have begun in Korea," said Kenneth Tan, managing director South East Asia & Korea of Varian's Oncology Systems business. "By partnering with leading institutions like Ajou University Hospital to deliver advanced cancer treatments to more patients, we are taking another important step in achieving our vision of a world without fear of cancer."

HyperArc capitalizes on the unique capabilities of Varian's TrueBeam™ and EDGE™ treatment systems. HyperArc treatments allow clinicians the ability to deliver more compact radiation doses that closely conform to the size, shape, and location of tumors while sparing more surrounding healthy tissue. These advanced treatments can be delivered in a conventional treatment time slot. The treatment planning for HyperArc is supported by Varian's Eclipse™ treatment planning software.

