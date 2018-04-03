First Capitol Consulting Hires Mark Dwyer

"Mark is an essential addition to the team at First Capitol as we expand our data and analytics capabilities," said Robert Sheen, First CapitoI's founder, president and CEO. "We anticipate adding to our products and services significantly in 2018 and Mark will play an important role in that effort."

First Capitol is recognized for its expertise in working with companies on Affordable Care Act compliance issues, including successfully mitigating ACA penalties assessed through the IRS notice Letter 226J. The company continues to evolve its Humanefits HR software solutions platform to help organizations address workforce management issues and obtain employment tax credits. Through initiatives like Optimal Health, First Capitol helps companies optimize financial performance by reducing unnecessary healthcare expenditures.

Dwyer joins First Capitol from the Harris Economics Group, where he served as Senior Economic Consultant. He provided expert testimony in econometric and statistical methods. He directed data cleaning, and the conception, construction and interpretation of empirical analyses, among other responsibilities. He also has worked as a Senior Economist for Econ One Research, Inc., and taught Econometrics as an Assistant Professor at UCLA.

Dwyer has a Ph.D in Economics from the University of Rochester. He has a M.A. in Finance from The Wharton School and a B.A. in Physics from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Us

First Capitol Consulting, Inc., combines data and analytics with human expertise to help organizations optimally manage their workforces, identify and minimize risk, and improve financial performance. We provide robust data and analytics solutions for HR, tax credits, regulatory compliance, and data intelligence services. For more information, go to firstcapitolconsulting.com.

