First Capitol Consulting Is Now TRUSAIC

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Capitol Consulting is now doing business as Trusaic.

Trusaic is a software and services company that simplifies complex data and complicated regulations to give employers the information and confidence they need to take their businesses to the next level.

Robert Sheen, CEO and Founder of Trusaic, said the name is a combination of the words trust and mosaic. "Business in the 21st century runs on data. Just like a mosaic, data come in all shapes and forms, structured and unstructured," he said. "With complex government regulations, regulatory compliance and business intelligence necessitates accurate data you can trust."

The foundation of Trusaic was established in 2014 when Sheen, who has significant experience in building businesses around processing workforce data, began to formulate the principle of the Triangle of TrustSM

The Triangle of Trust is the principle that calls for the optimal alignment of three key elements – data, regulatory expertise and software – to ensure that each client's critical compliance and business intelligence objectives are met.

Sheen noted that as businesses increasingly focus on initiatives around AI, BI and managing compliance with complex regulations, they need to have trust in their data, trust in regulatory expertise and trust in the capabilities of their software. "We combine these three pillars of the Triangle of Trust with world-class service to exceed the expectations of our clients," he said.

Applying the Triangle of Trust, Trusaic has the ability to extract structured and unstructured workforce data from anywhere, working with any payroll platform, HR system or other workforce database. The company aggregates, consolidates and validates the data for accuracy to ensure regulatory compliance and business intelligence objectives are fulfilled.

"The name Trusaic is a perfect representation of our strengths in these key areas, and our commitment to assisting our clients with solving their most difficult business and regulatory compliance challenges in a way that not only gets them done, but gets them done right," said Sheen.

Trusaic's services cover regulatory compliance, data quality management, and business intelligence. They include:

PayParitySM: A pay equity auditing and analytics service that is multi-disciplinary. It combines extensive domain knowledge and expertise in pay equity analytics across multiple jurisdictions, statistics and statistical modeling, workforce data management, and knowledge of each client's regulatory landscape to demonstrate fairness in pay and to minimize risks of regulatory investigation and enforcement, legal action, and reputation loss.

ACA CompleteSM: A full-service approach to Affordable Care Act compliance, including unlimited access to a dedicated ACA Specialist and data quality management.

ACA Penalty Reduction Services: A full-service review and response to ACA penalty notices issued by the IRS with the objective to reduce or eliminate the proposed penalty.

Data Quality Management: A service that efficiently extracts information from disjointed databases using proprietary Workforce Analytics Machine (WAM) software. This software seamlessly consolidates, cleanses, and validates data to maximize accuracy for use in business intelligence and regulatory compliance.

Tax Credits: A service that helps employers take advantage of tax credits available through the federal Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) and other government tax credit programs for hiring individuals, such as veterans, disabled persons and persons receiving government assistance.

Trusaic.com is the company's website.

