First Capitol Offers Service to File EEO-1 Report Component 2 Pay Data

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Capitol Consulting is offering a new service to assist employers in completing and filing the new version of the annual EEO-1 Report known as "Component 2." Employers are required to submit pay and hours-worked data along with demographic information for the 2017 and 2018 reporting years.

September 30, 2019, is the deadline to file the 2017 and 2018 Component 2 reports with the EEOC via an online portal developed in conjunction with the non-partisan research group, NORC.

The EEO-1 Report is an annual compliance survey required by the EEOC. The new version of the EEO-1 Report was reinstated this spring by court order. Component 2 must be completed by employers, including federal contractors, with 100 or more employees.

The following features are part of First Capitol's new service:

Provide consultation on EEO-1 Component 2 reporting and identify company level and employee level data required for EEO-1 reporting (e.g., selection of Workforce Snapshot Periods and collection of establishments, job category, work location, gender, race/ethnicity, wages, and hours worked data).

Reconcile missing data, which includes the identification of missing/unavailable data.

Analyze employer-provided data to map such data into First Capitol's proprietary EEO-1 Component 2 reporting system.

Prepare applicable EEO-1 Component 2 Reports based on Client-provided data, including, as applicable: Type 1 (Single- Establishment Report), Type 2 (Consolidated Report), Type 3 (Headquarters Report), Type 4 (Establishment Report), Type 6 (Establishment List), and/or Type 8 (Establishment Report) (collectively, the "EEO-1 Component 2 Reports").

Deliver EEO-1 Component 2 data file upload for submission to the EEOC via the NORC Online Portal.

To use this EEO-1 Report Component 2 filing service, employers must meet the following conditions:

Sign up before August 30, 2019 .

. Provide required pay data in a format acceptable to First Capitol by September 6, 2019 , for reporting years 2017 and 2018.

, for reporting years 2017 and 2018. Certify data to the EEOC during upload to NORC portal.

Obtain a User ID needed to access the NORC portal (if not already received).

"The addition of payroll data to the EEO-1 Report adds a new level of complexity for employers," said Robert Sheen, First Capitol's CEO and Founder. "The expertise and technology we have developed allows us to provide an efficient, cost-effective service to help employers meet their EEO-1 reporting responsibilities by the end-of-September deadline."

Learn more about the new service at this link: https://firstcapitolconsulting.com/eeo-1-compliance-is-changing/

