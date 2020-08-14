First Carbon Award Winners Announced By CarbonTV®

DETROIT, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of first annual Carbon Awards were revealed August 14th in a streamed event on CarbonTV.com. CarbonTV President Julie McQueen and CarbonTV Team Operations Manager Autumn Stawecki presented the honors to the fan-selected winners via video because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each winner will receive an invitation to attend an awards party next year as well as an award prize package from CarbonTV. These are the leaders in outdoor, hunting, fishing and conservation streaming content today.

Congratulations to the 1st Annual Carbon Award winners!

First Carbon Award Winners Announced

President's Pick/Best Overall: Guided (Big Chino Outfitters)

Best New Show: Old Green Plane

Best in Cinematography: Backcountry Traditions

Best in Hunting: Arrow Wild TV

Best in Education/Conservation: Trailing the Hunter's Moon

Best Host/Hostess: Jana Waller, Skull Bound Chronicles

Best Moment: Chase Nation

Best Fishing Moment: Times Up Outdoors

Best Kids Moment: Appalachian Trophy

Best Exotic Location: Hunt Fish Explore Hawaii

Best Comic Relief: Appalachian Trophy

Best Blooper: Girls with Guns

Best "Rope a Dope" Moment: Victory Outdoors

The President's Pick/Best Overall winner is also receiving new Swarovski NL Pure binoculars to honor their achievement in outstanding content and dedication to the CarbonTV platform over the past year.

"To have been selected to be the recipient of the first Carbon TV Awards as the President's Pick is such an honor!" said JP Vicente of Big Chino Outfitters. "There are so many programs that certainly are worthy of this award. Being part of such an incredible industry in outdoor films with CarbonTV has been exciting and a true blessing, as CarbonTV is by far the leader of the outdoor film industry. We are excited for the upcoming "Season 3" this year with our CarbonTV viewers and family."

"We created the first annual Carbon Awards to celebrate the high-quality content featured on CarbonTV," explained CarbonTV President Julie McQueen. "We're so proud of our offering and its ever-growing audience. Our interactive voting page allowed fans to vote on the nominated shows in 12 different categories, giving us a glimpse into the incredible amount of people who take a huge interest in streaming our content! We are thrilled with the results and are already looking forward to an even bigger celebration next year!"

CarbonTV partnered with the Mule Deer Foundation on the category for "Best In Education / Conservation, Presented by The Mule Deer Foundation." In an effort to celebrate conservation efforts and encourage more people to get involved the outdoors, the MDF and Carbon Awards will recognize the winner in this category together at the 2021 Western Hunting & Conservation Expo (huntexpo.com) in February 2021 in Salt Lake City, UT.

The Carbon Awards will become an annual event to recognize and celebrate fans' favorite people, moments and production quality in outdoor streaming content. Content providers submitted material for consideration. CarbonTV tabulated viewer votes cast throughout July at CarbonTV.com for their favorite CarbonTV outdoor television shows.

SOURCE CarbonTV

