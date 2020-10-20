First Choice Agents Alliance (FCAA) Selects Semsee for Commercial Rating

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Semsee, the leading automated small commercial quoting solution, announced a partnership with First Choice Agents Alliance (FCAA), an insurance network founded to help independent agents grow their businesses. Semsee will provide FCAA agents access to its commercial quoting platform which includes quoting for business owners' policies (BOP), workers' compensation and commercial auto. Other lines, including general liability, will be added later this quarter.

Prior to the launch, FCAA worked with Semsee on a successful pilot of the solution among its brokerage unit and agency members. The program will now expand nationally and will be rolled out state by state to all 340 FCAA member agents.

"Our agents have been eager for an efficient and effective solution that enables them to quote "small" commercial insurance in real time across multiple carriers. Semsee excels on every level," says Keith Captain, President, FCAA. "Semsee's quoting platform provides a powerful opportunity for our members to grow their commercial business with their appointed carriers as well as accessing an array of carriers via their membership with FCAA."

"We're using the latest technology and simple user interfaces to deliver a best-in-class commercial quoting and submission experience. We're delighted to work with FCAA, leveraging our cascading platform to enable more agents to quote and evaluate coverage options from multiple carriers in real-time, responding to market opportunities more quickly and effectively," says Philip Charles-Pierre, Semsee CEO.

About First Choice Agents Alliance (FCAA)

First Choice Agents Alliance (FCAA) is an insurance agency network created to assist members in securing top level company contracts and developing business plans to help them grow their revenue stream. Our 340+ member agencies count on FCAA to provide guidance in managing multiple carrier relationships, building knowledge within their team, and setting the stage for continued growth and profitability as independent agents.

About Semsee



Semsee simplifies and accelerates the small commercial quoting experience for independent agents, giving them more time to service their clients and grow revenue. Inspired by the promise of the original SEMCI initiative, Semsee combines advances in technology, workflow efficiencies and data and analytics to give agents fast, accurate quotes from multiple appointed carriers through a single-form submission. Semsee is backed by the D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm and a pioneer in quantitative approaches to trading and investment, and Nephila Holdings, Ltd., the first and largest alternative risk transfer fund in the insurance industry. For more information visit:

https://semsee.com

Contact:

Candace Boyle

(646) 866-7273

[email protected]

SOURCE Semsee

