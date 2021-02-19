First Choice Appraisal Management Continues Western Expansion

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Choice Appraisal Management (FCAM), an industry-leading provider of compliant managed appraisal solutions for mortgage lenders in the western United States, announced it relocated recently to new corporate headquarters on the Lincoln Center office campus in southwest Portland. The company opened its SW Division offices in Phoenix, AZ in 2020 and continues to grow rapidly. The First Choice business philosophy is to act as a partner for Clients, not as a vendor.

James Baumberger, CEO of First Choice, said, "Clients trust First Choice to provide an excellent customer experience for their borrowers, members, originators, and referral partners. We are honored to be considered trustworthy by our Clients. It is also gratifying that Clients enjoy the higher level of business support and personal service provided by our team of friendly experts."

First Choice Appraisal Management actively supports the success of mortgage lenders throughout AZ, CA, ID, NV, OR, and WA. The company has also expanded its panel of professional appraisers to provide better coverage and service for Clients. In addition to traditional appraisal products, First Choice offers automated valuation models, desktop appraisals, and property inspection reports. Providing high-quality valuation services, with prompt service and active communications, to manage collateral risk and inform lending decisions is the core competency of First Choice Appraisal Management.

Media Contact:

Jared Willis

503-619-9908

[email protected]

https://firstchoiceamc.com/

SOURCE First Choice Appraisal Management

