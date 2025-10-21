First Choice Business Brokers Calls for New Franchisees to Capture $10 Trillion 'Boomer Exit Wave' in Business Brokerage

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - A significant shift is underway in American business ownership. Millions of Baby Boomers—who own more than half of privately held small businesses in the U.S.—are reaching retirement age, yet many have no family succession plan. This looming "Exit Wave" represents one of the largest generational transfers of business ownership in history and an opportunity to enter the business brokerage industry.

More than 12 million Baby Boomer–owned businesses are expected to change hands over the next decade, representing over $10 trillion in assets. Few owners have a succession plan or representation.

That's where First Choice Business Brokers steps in. Nationwide, they help business owners successfully value, market, and sell their businesses.

"The Exit Wave is real, and it's accelerating," said Jeff Nyman, CEO of First Choice Business Brokers. "We're seeing record demand from business owners who need help navigating their sale. At the same time, we're offering a business opportunity for entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals who want to build a high-impact, high-reward business of their own by becoming a First Choice franchise owner."

The franchise model is designed for entrepreneurs seeking to operate a service-based business with high revenue potential, low overhead, no build-out, no inventory, and flexible scalability. Franchise owners benefit from the company's 30+ years of proven systems, training, proprietary tools, and national brand recognition.

One of those professionals is Tim Johnson, a franchisee of First Choice Business Brokers in Hampton Roads, Virginia, who transitioned from a successful corporate management career. "Owning a First Choice office has been the perfect fit for my background," Johnson said. "After years in corporate franchising, I wanted to use my real-world experience to help others succeed in selling their businesses and moving on to the next chapter of their lives."

As Baby Boomers prepare to retire, the opportunity has never been greater. First Choice is calling on entrepreneurs to join our franchise network. Top markets still available.

About First Choice Business Brokers

Founded in 1994, First Choice Business Brokers has listed and managed more than $15 billion in businesses for sale and is recognized as one of the largest business brokerage organizations in the U.S.

Learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchise.fcbb.com

