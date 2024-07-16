First Choice Dental ("FCD") is providing notice of a data security event

MADISON, Wis., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What Happened

On October 22, 2023, FCD detected ransomware on its network. An unauthorized actor gained access to FCD's network, encrypted some of FCD's data, and attempted to extort a ransom payment. FCD immediately disconnected access to its network and engaged cybersecurity professionals to secure FCD's network and conduct a forensic investigation.

FCD's forensic investigation found evidence that the unauthorized actor had access to some FCD files. Upon learning of this, FCD began a comprehensive review of the files to identify and notify any individuals whose personal information may have been included in those files.

On December 21, 2023, while FCD's review was ongoing, FCD posted a notice of the event on its website and placed a media notice with the Wisconsin State Journal.

In May 2024, FCD completed its comprehensive review and began preparations to mail notice letters to the individuals whose information may have been involved.

What Information Was Involved

The unauthorized actor may have had access to files containing the following categories of information: name, date of birth, Social Security number, passport number, driver's license number, government identification number, credit/debit card number, financial account number, and health information.

The information involved varies for each individual, and not every category applies in each individual case. FCD has not found any evidence that this information has been used for fraud or identity theft as a result of this event.

What We Are Doing

Data security is among FCD's highest priorities. Since the discovery of the incident, FCD implemented measures to further enhance its network security.

FCD is also offering free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to all involved individuals.

On July 16, 2024, FCD mailed personalized notification letters to the involved individuals that detail the specific categories of information that apply in each individual's case and provide instructions on how to enroll in the free credit monitoring services.

What You Can Do

You can visit www.firstchoicedental.com to learn more information about the security measures we implemented in response to this event and steps you can take to protect your information. If you have any questions, including whether your information was involved and whether you are eligible for free credit monitoring, please call 1-833-531-3380 (toll free).

Media Inquiries Contact: Steve Lyons

