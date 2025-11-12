First Choice Health Launches Dynamic Claims Routing Engine to Deliver Major Cost-Savings and Automation for Networks, Employers and TPAs

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Choice Health (FCH), a leading provider-owned healthcare organization, today announced the launch of its new Dynamic Routing Engine (DRE), an innovative technology platform designed to directly combat accelerating health benefit costs. This significant innovation delivers curated network solutions by fully automating complex claims routing and repricing, and is enhanced through a strategic partnership with Daffodil Health, a company leveraging AI to automate administrative processes like Out-of-Network (OON) negotiations.

By combining FCH's robust, growing 17-state provider network footprint with the DRE's flexibility and Daffodil's AI-driven repricing, FCH is now a comprehensive, one-stop solution that allows employers and Third-Party Administrators (TPAs) to take back control of their costs and access to healthcare services.

DRE is FCH's answer to the growing demand for agile and unbundled health benefit network solutions. This flexible network platform allows FCH to seamlessly integrate regional and wrap networks, efficiently manage out-of-network negotiations, apply alternative repricing methodologies, and apply a client's custom network relationships.

"The DRE and the integration of Daffodil Health's AI are game-changers because they solve a core industry problem: administrative waste. By fully automating the routing and claims repricing processes, we project our clients should expect measurable reductions in administrative overhead through processes that traditionally required manual intervention. This is a true, demonstrable path to cost-savings and transparency for employers and their administrators nationally," said Jaja Okigwe, President & CEO of FCH.

Daffodil Health is a key component of this innovation. As a provider of healthcare pricing and administration AI-powered solutions, Daffodil Health is actively disrupting the industry by focusing on uber-automating healthcare pricing and administrative functions. The company was founded with the mission of using technology, data, and AI to automate processes like OON negotiations and alternative repricing methodologies, enabling payors and TPAs to eliminate expensive middlemen, and achieve dramatically lower administrative costs. Their SaaS-based, AI-enabled solution provides real-time claim repricing and generates detailed, defensible pricing rationale powered by AI/LLM models, empowering clients with greater control and predictability.

"At Daffodil, we believe the future of healthcare administration is AI-driven and nearly frictionless," said Navin Nagiah, CEO of Daffodil Health. "By partnering with First Choice and integrating our AI repricing and Payment Integrity platform into FCH's Dynamic Routing Engine, we're taking a big step toward that future—eliminating costly manual processes and creating a faster, more transparent way to price and pay healthcare claims."

FCH's continued innovation around provider networks is a core tenet of its mission to support the unique needs of its employer, TPA, and network customers. The strength of the FCH network lies in its high performance, comprehensive coverage, and long-standing provider relationships, ensuring members have access to quality care while advancing flexible benefit plan designs.

The launch of the DRE and the partnership with Daffodil Health are now available to all FCH network and administration clients.

Media contact

[email protected]

SOURCE First Choice Health