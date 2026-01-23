First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividends

News provided by

First Citizens BancShares, Inc.

Jan 23, 2026, 06:28 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA) has declared the following dividends on the company's common and preferred stock, in each case to be paid on March 16, 2026, to holders of record as of February 27, 2026:  

  • A quarterly common stock dividend of $2.10 per share on the company's Class A and Class B common stock.

  • A regular quarterly dividend of $13.4375 per share on the company's 5.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, resulting in a distribution of $0.335938 per depositary share.

  • A dividend of $20.113048 per share on the company's fixed-to-floating rate, non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B.

  • A regular quarterly dividend of $0.351563 per share on the company's 5.625% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series C.

  • A quarterly dividend of $2,275.00 per share on the company's 7.000% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series D, resulting in a distribution of $22.75 per depositary share.

ABOUT FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA), a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500TM, is the financial holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company ("First Citizens Bank"). Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of branches and offices nationwide; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

Contact:

Deanna Hart

Angela English

Investor Relations

Corporate Communications

919-716-2137

803-931-1854

SOURCE First Citizens BancShares, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("BancShares") (NASDAQ: FCNCA) today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended...
First Citizens BancShares Reports Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

First Citizens BancShares Reports Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("BancShares") (Nasdaq: FCNCA) reported earnings for the third quarter of 2025. Chairman and CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics