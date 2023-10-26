First Citizens BancShares Reports Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("BancShares") (Nasdaq: FCNCA) reported earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Chairman and CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. said: "Our third quarter financial results were solid, marked by strong revenue growth and disciplined expense management. We continued to make great progress in our integration efforts with SVB. We continue to increase awareness that SVB is open for business and that we remain dedicated to supporting the innovation economy. We remain focused on managing credit risk prudently and our capital and liquidity positions remained solid due to strong earnings performance and our continued focus on core deposit gathering. We believe we are well-positioned to continue generating long-term tangible book value growth for our stockholders."

PURCHASE AND ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF SILICON VALLEY BRIDGE BANK FROM THE FDIC

On March 27, 2023, BancShares announced that through its banking subsidiary, First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, it assumed all customer deposits and certain other liabilities and acquired substantially all loans and certain other assets of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, N.A. (the "Acquisition"), as successor to Silicon Valley Bank, from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"). In connection with the Acquisition, BancShares identified a new business segment (the "SVB segment") which includes the assets, liabilities and results of operations related to the Acquisition.

The Acquisition included total assets with estimated fair values of approximately $107.54 billion, total loans with estimated fair values of approximately $68.47 billion, including the Global Fund Banking, Private Bank and Technology & Life Science and Healthcare loan portfolios, and $35.31 billion in cash and interest-earning deposits at banks. BancShares also assumed approximately $56.01 billion in customer deposits and entered into a five-year note payable to the FDIC (the "Purchase Money Note") of approximately $36.07 billion, bearing an interest rate of 3.50%. The deposits were acquired without a premium and the assets were acquired at a discount of $16.45 billion.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Measures referenced as adjusted below are non-GAAP financial measures (refer to the supporting tables for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure). Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $752 million compared to $682 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Net income available to common stockholders for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $737 million, or $50.67 per diluted common share, a $70 million increase from $667 million, or $45.87 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2023.

For the third quarter, adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $813 million, or $55.92 per diluted common share, a $48 million increase from $765 million, or $52.60 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Third quarter 2023 results were impacted by the following notable items:

Acquisition-related expenses of $121 million ,





, Additional preliminary gain on acquisition of $12 million (net of tax),





(net of tax), Intangible asset amortization of $17 million ,





, Gain on sale of leasing equipment of $10 million , and





, and Realized loss on sales of investment securities available for sale of $12 million .

Financial highlights comparing significant components of net income and adjusted net income from the third quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2023 are summarized below:

Net interest income totaled $1.99 billion , up from $1.96 billion in the second quarter. The $29 million increase in net interest income was due to a $157 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $128 million increase in interest expense.





, up from in the second quarter. The increase in net interest income was due to a increase in interest income, partially offset by a increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income of $157 million was due to increases of $73 million for interest on loans, $60 million for interest on investment securities, and $24 million for interest on interest-earning deposits at banks. The increase in interest on loans was attributable to an increase in loan accretion of $32 million , primarily related to the Acquisition, a higher yield, and loan growth in both the General Bank and Commercial Bank. The increase in interest income on investment securities was a result of a higher average balance and a higher yield. The increase in interest income on interest-earning deposits at banks was due to a higher yield.





was due to increases of for interest on loans, for interest on investment securities, and for interest on interest-earning deposits at banks. The increase in interest on loans was attributable to an increase in loan accretion of , primarily related to the Acquisition, a higher yield, and loan growth in both the General Bank and Commercial Bank. The increase in interest income on investment securities was a result of a higher average balance and a higher yield. The increase in interest income on interest-earning deposits at banks was due to a higher yield. The $128 million increase in interest expense was due to a $194 million increase in interest expense on deposits from growth in the Direct Bank and a higher rate paid, partially offset by a $66 million decrease in borrowing costs from a lower average balance and rate paid.





increase in interest expense was due to a increase in interest expense on deposits from growth in the Direct Bank and a higher rate paid, partially offset by a decrease in borrowing costs from a lower average balance and rate paid. Net interest margin was 4.07%, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to the second quarter. The yield on interest-earning assets was 6.36%, an increase of 18 basis points over the second quarter. The increase in yield on interest-earning assets was primarily due to a 22 basis points increase in the yield on loans. The increase was mostly related to variable rate loan resets and the previously discussed increase in accretion on acquired loans. The increase in the yield on interest-earning assets was partially offset by a 20 basis points increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.





Noninterest income totaled $615 million compared to $658 million in the second quarter. The decrease was mainly related to a $43 million lower adjustment to the gain on acquisition as we further refined our estimates for the fair value of net assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the Acquisition. Additionally, the $12 million realized loss from the sale of the municipal bond portfolio acquired in the Acquisition was offset by increases of $10 million in rental income on operating lease equipment and $2 million in fee income and other service charges. Adjusted noninterest income totaled $468 million compared to $462 million in the second quarter, an increase of $6 million . The previously discussed increases from rental income on operating lease equipment and fee income and other service charges were partially offset by slight declines of $2 million in wealth management services, $2 million in merchant services, and $2 million in mortgage income.





compared to in the second quarter. The decrease was mainly related to a lower adjustment to the gain on acquisition as we further refined our estimates for the fair value of net assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the Acquisition. Additionally, the realized loss from the sale of the municipal bond portfolio acquired in the Acquisition was offset by increases of in rental income on operating lease equipment and in fee income and other service charges. Adjusted noninterest income totaled compared to in the second quarter, an increase of . The previously discussed increases from rental income on operating lease equipment and fee income and other service charges were partially offset by slight declines of in wealth management services, in merchant services, and in mortgage income. Noninterest expense totaled $1.42 billion compared to $1.57 billion in the second quarter, a decrease of $156 million . The decline was largely related to a reduction of $84 million in acquisition-related expenses. Adjusted noninterest expense totaled $1.13 billion compared to $1.20 billion in the second quarter, a decrease of $70 million . The decreases in noninterest expense and adjusted noninterest expense were primarily due to declines of $48 million in salaries and benefits, $16 million in equipment expense, $16 million in marketing expense, and $9 million in professional fees. The declines were partially offset by an increase of $14 million in FDIC insurance expense.

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

Loans totaled $133.20 billion at September 30, 2023 , an increase of $187 million compared to $133.02 billion as of June 30, 2023 . The increases were mostly related to $1.10 billion of growth in the General Bank (9.7% annualized) and $1.05 billion of growth in the Commercial Bank (14.3% annualized). The growth in the Commercial Bank was broad-based given strong performance in many of our industry verticals. The increases were partially offset by a $1.94 billion decline in the SVB segment, mostly concentrated in Global Fund Banking.





at , an increase of compared to as of . The increases were mostly related to of growth in the General Bank (9.7% annualized) and of growth in the Commercial Bank (14.3% annualized). The growth in the Commercial Bank was broad-based given strong performance in many of our industry verticals. The increases were partially offset by a decline in the SVB segment, mostly concentrated in Global Fund Banking. Total investment securities were $26.82 billion at September 30, 2023 , an increase of $4.65 billion compared to $22.17 billion as of June 30, 2023 . The increase was primarily due to purchases of approximately $5.38 billion in short duration U.S. Treasury and U.S. agency mortgage-backed investment securities available for sale during the quarter.





at , an increase of compared to as of . The increase was primarily due to purchases of approximately in short duration U.S. Treasury and U.S. agency mortgage-backed investment securities available for sale during the quarter. Deposits totaled $146.23 billion at September 30, 2023 , an increase of $5.07 billion , or 14.2% on an annualized basis, compared to $141.16 billion as of June 30, 2023 . The increase was concentrated in Direct Bank deposits, which grew by $6.42 billion , partially offset by an $890 million decline in the SVB segment. Deposits in the SVB segment totaled $39.97 billion at September 30, 2023 compared to $40.86 billion as of June 30, 2023 . Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 29.5% of total deposits as of September 30, 2023 , compared to 31.6% of total deposits at June 30, 2023 . The cost of average total deposits was 2.12% for the third quarter, up 44 basis points compared to the second quarter.





at , an increase of , or 14.2% on an annualized basis, compared to as of . The increase was concentrated in Direct Bank deposits, which grew by , partially offset by an decline in the SVB segment. Deposits in the SVB segment totaled at compared to as of . Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 29.5% of total deposits as of , compared to 31.6% of total deposits at . The cost of average total deposits was 2.12% for the third quarter, up 44 basis points compared to the second quarter. Total borrowings decreased $2.43 billion during the third quarter, reflecting the payoff of borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND CREDIT QUALITY

Provision for credit losses totaled $192 million for the third quarter compared to $151 million in the second quarter, an increase of $41 million . The third quarter total provision for credit losses of $192 million included a $212 million provision for loan and lease losses, partially offset by benefits for credit losses of $3 million for investment securities available for sale and $17 million for off-balance sheet credit exposure. The provision for loan and lease losses increased $43 million compared to the second quarter as a result of deterioration in macroeconomic factors, credit quality, and higher net charge-offs. The benefit for losses for off-balance sheet credit exposure was $17 million in the second and third quarters.





for the third quarter compared to in the second quarter, an increase of . The third quarter total provision for credit losses of included a provision for loan and lease losses, partially offset by benefits for credit losses of for investment securities available for sale and for off-balance sheet credit exposure. The provision for loan and lease losses increased compared to the second quarter as a result of deterioration in macroeconomic factors, credit quality, and higher net charge-offs. The benefit for losses for off-balance sheet credit exposure was in the second and third quarters. Net charge-offs totaled $176 million , representing 0.53% of average loans, compared to $157 million , or 0.47% of average loans, during the second quarter. Net charge-offs in the SVB segment were $100 million , an increase of $3 million from the second quarter, and were primarily in early and growth stage investor dependent portfolios. Net charge-offs in the Commercial Bank were $58 million , an increase of $9 million from the second quarter. Consistent with prior quarters, Commercial Bank net charge-offs occurred primarily in the general office and small ticket equipment leasing portfolios.





, representing 0.53% of average loans, compared to , or 0.47% of average loans, during the second quarter. Net charge-offs in the SVB segment were , an increase of from the second quarter, and were primarily in early and growth stage investor dependent portfolios. Net charge-offs in the Commercial Bank were , an increase of from the second quarter. Consistent with prior quarters, Commercial Bank net charge-offs occurred primarily in the general office and small ticket equipment leasing portfolios. Nonaccrual loans were $899 million , or 0.68% of average loans, at September 30, 2023 , compared to $929 million , or 0.70% of average loans, at June 30, 2023 .





, or 0.68% of average loans, at , compared to , or 0.70% of average loans, at . The allowance for loan and lease losses totaled $1.67 billion , or 1.26% of total loans, at September 30, 2023 , an increase of $36 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. The $36 million reserve build for the quarter was a result of deteriorating macroeconomic forecasts, specifically related to declining corporate profits and deterioration in the commercial real estate portfolio. These increases were partially offset by lower specific reserves and lower loan balances in the SVB segment.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

Capital position remains strong and capital ratios are well above regulatory requirements. The estimated total risk-based capital, Tier 1 risk-based capital, Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital, and Tier 1 leverage ratios were 15.64%, 13.82% , 13.23% , and 9.72%, respectively, at September 30, 2023 .





. During the third quarter, a dividend of $0.75 per share of common stock was declared.





per share of common stock was declared. Liquidity position remains strong as liquid assets were $57.02 billion at September 30, 2023 compared to $53.42 billion at June 30, 2023 .

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain measures in this release and supporting tables, including those referenced as "Adjusted," are "non-GAAP", meaning they are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. and also are not codified in U.S. banking regulations currently applicable to BancShares. BancShares believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial information, can provide transparency about or an alternative means of assessing its operating results and financial position to its investors, analysts and management. Each non-GAAP measure is reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below and notable items are summarized in a separate table.

Dollars in millions, except per share data YTD YTD Summary Financial Data & Key Metrics 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 9/30/23 9/30/22 Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 1,990 $ 1,961 $ 795 $ 4,801 $ 2,144 Provision for credit losses 192 151 60 1,126 566 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,798 1,810 735 3,675 1,578 Noninterest income 615 658 433 11,532 1,707 Noninterest expense 1,416 1,572 760 3,843 2,315 Income before income taxes 997 896 408 11,364 970 Income tax expense 245 214 93 412 129 Net income 752 682 315 10,952 841 Preferred stock dividends 15 15 12 44 36 Net income available to common stockholders $ 737 $ 667 $ 303 $ 10,908 $ 805 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders(1) $ 813 $ 765 $ 326 $ 1,870 $ 895 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) $ 1,189 $ 1,047 $ 468 $ 12,490 $ 1,536 Per Share Information: Diluted earnings per common share (EPS) $ 50.67 $ 45.87 $ 19.25 $ 750.19 $ 50.70 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (EPS)(1) 55.92 52.60 20.77 128.64 56.40 Book value per common share 1,343.52 1,300.93 597.75 Tangible book value per common share (TBV)(1) 1,297.00 1,253.20 564.97 Key Performance Metrics: Return on average assets (ROA) 1.41 % 1.31 % 1.16 % 7.81 % 1.04 % Adjusted ROA(1) 1.55 1.49 1.24 1.37 1.15 PPNR ROA(1) 2.23 2.00 1.72 8.91 1.89 Adjusted PPNR ROA(1) 2.48 2.34 1.86 2.16 1.58 Return on average common equity (ROE) 15.20 14.35 12.49 90.46 11.18 Adjusted ROE(1) 16.77 16.46 13.47 15.51 12.44 Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)(1) 15.76 14.91 13.17 94.17 11.80 Adjusted ROTCE(1) 17.39 17.10 14.20 16.15 13.13 Efficiency ratio 54.34 60.06 61.91 23.53 60.10 Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) 46.04 49.65 53.32 49.85 57.25 Net interest margin (NIM)(2) 4.07 4.10 3.42 3.94 3.08 Select Balance Sheet Items at Period End: Total investment securities $ 26,818 $ 22,171 $ 18,841 Total loans and leases 133,202 133,015 69,790 Total operating lease equipment, net 8,661 8,531 7,984 Total deposits 146,233 141,164 87,553 Total borrowings 37,712 40,139 8,343 Loan to deposit ratio 91.09 % 94.23 % 79.71 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 29.50 31.56 30.37 Capital Ratios at Period End: (3) Total risk-based capital ratio 15.64 % 15.84 % 13.46 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.82 14.00 11.36 Common equity Tier 1 ratio 13.23 13.38 10.37 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.72 9.50 9.31 Asset Quality at Period End: Nonaccrual loans to total loans and leases 0.68 % 0.70 % 0.65 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) to loans and leases 1.26 1.23 1.26 Net charge-off ratio 0.53 0.47 0.10 0.45 0.11 (1) Denotes a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation subsequently included in these materials for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. "Adjusted" items exclude the impact of Notable Items. (2) Calculated net of credit balances of factoring clients and credit balances of factoring deposits. (3) Capital ratios for the current quarter are preliminary pending completion of quarterly regulatory filings.

Dollars in millions, except share and per share data YTD YTD Income Statement (unaudited) 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 9/30/23 9/30/22 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 2,426 $ 2,353 $ 785 $ 5,796 $ 2,061 Interest on investment securities 180 120 90 407 262 Interest on deposits at banks 504 480 31 1,071 50 Total interest income 3,110 2,953 906 7,274 2,373 Interest expense Deposits 769 575 78 1,632 159 Borrowings 351 417 33 841 70 Total interest expense 1,120 992 111 2,473 229 Net interest income 1,990 1,961 795 4,801 2,144 Provision for credit losses 192 151 60 1,126 566 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,798 1,810 735 3,675 1,578 Noninterest income Rental income on operating lease equipment 248 238 219 719 640 Fee income and other service charges 70 68 41 185 112 Client investment fees 52 52 — 106 — Wealth management services 49 51 35 140 107 International fees 34 33 3 71 7 Service charges on deposit accounts 44 44 21 112 76 Factoring commissions 21 20 24 60 78 Cardholder services, net 41 41 25 103 76 Merchant services, net 12 14 8 36 27 Insurance commissions 13 14 11 40 34 Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale, net (12) — — (26) — Fair value adjustment on marketable equity securities, net (1) (10) (2) (20) (5) Bank-owned life insurance 1 2 8 8 25 Gain on sale of leasing equipment, net 10 4 2 18 13 Gain on acquisition 12 55 — 9,891 431 Gain on extinguishment of debt — — 1 — 7 Other noninterest income 21 32 37 89 79 Total noninterest income 615 658 433 11,532 1,707 Noninterest expense Depreciation on operating lease equipment 95 91 87 275 257 Maintenance and other operating lease expenses 51 56 52 163 142 Salaries and benefits 727 775 353 1,922 1,054 Net occupancy expense 65 64 47 179 143 Equipment expense 117 133 55 308 161 Professional fees 12 21 11 44 34 Third-party processing fees 54 54 27 138 77 FDIC insurance expense 36 22 5 76 26 Marketing expense 25 41 15 81 32 Acquisition-related expenses 121 205 33 354 202 Intangible asset amortization 17 18 5 40 17 Other noninterest expense 96 92 70 263 170 Total noninterest expense 1,416 1,572 760 3,843 2,315 Income before income taxes 997 896 408 11,364 970 Income tax expense 245 214 93 412 129 Net income $ 752 $ 682 $ 315 $ 10,952 $ 841 Preferred stock dividends 15 15 12 44 36 Net income available to common stockholders $ 737 $ 667 $ 303 $ 10,908 $ 805 Basic earnings per common share $ 50.71 $ 45.90 $ 19.27 $ 750.79 $ 50.76 Diluted earnings per common share $ 50.67 $ 45.87 $ 19.25 $ 750.19 $ 50.70 Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic) 14,528,310 14,528,134 15,711,976 14,527,718 15,849,219 Weighted average common shares outstanding (diluted) 14,539,133 14,537,938 15,727,993 14,539,383 15,867,314

Dollars in millions Balance Sheet (unaudited) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 791 $ 917 $ 481 Interest-earning deposits at banks 36,704 37,846 6,172 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 549 298 — Investment in marketable equity securities 75 76 92 Investment securities available for sale 16,661 11,894 9,088 Investment securities held to maturity 10,082 10,201 9,661 Assets held for sale 58 117 21 Loans and leases 133,202 133,015 69,790 Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,673) (1,637) (882) Loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses 131,529 131,378 68,908 Operating lease equipment, net 8,661 8,531 7,984 Premises and equipment, net 1,768 1,782 1,410 Goodwill 346 346 346 Other intangible assets 329 347 145 Other assets 6,212 5,769 5,002 Total assets $ 213,765 $ 209,502 $ 109,310 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 43,141 $ 44,547 $ 26,587 Interest-bearing 103,092 96,617 60,966 Total deposits 146,233 141,164 87,553 Credit balances of factoring clients 1,282 1,067 1,147 Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 453 454 3,128 Long-term borrowings 37,259 39,685 5,215 Total borrowings 37,712 40,139 8,343 Other liabilities 8,149 7,361 2,434 Total liabilities $ 193,376 $ 189,731 $ 99,477 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock 881 881 881 Common stock: Class A - $1 par value 14 14 14 Class B - $1 par value 1 1 1 Additional paid in capital 4,106 4,106 4,506 Retained earnings 16,267 15,541 5,160 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (880) (772) (729) Total stockholders' equity 20,389 19,771 9,833 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 213,765 $ 209,502 $ 109,310

Dollars in millions, except share per share data Notable Items (1) YTD YTD 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 9/30/23 9/30/22 Noninterest income Rental income on operating lease equipment (2) $ (146) $ (147) $ (139) $ (438) $ (399) Realized loss on sale of investment securities available for sale, net 12 — — 26 — Fair value adjustment on marketable equity securities, net 1 10 2 20 5 Gain on sale of leasing equipment, net (10) (4) (2) (18) (13) Gain on acquisition (12) (55) — (9,891) (431) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — (1) — (7) Other noninterest income (3) 8 — (5) 8 (11) Impact of notable items on adjusted noninterest income $ (147) $ (196) $ (145) $ (10,293) $ (856) Noninterest expense Depreciation on operating lease equipment (2) (95) (91) (87) (275) (257) Maintenance and other operating lease equipment expense (2) (51) (56) (52) (163) (142) Acquisition-related expenses (121) (205) (33) (354) (202) Intangible asset amortization (17) (18) (5) (40) (17) Other noninterest expense (4) — — (6) — 18 Impact of notable items on adjusted noninterest expense $ (284) $ (370) $ (183) $ (832) $ (600) Day 2 provision for loan and lease losses and off-balance sheet exposure $ — $ — $ — $ (716) $ (513) Benefit for credit losses on investment securities available for sale 3 1 — — — Impact of notable items on adjusted provision for credit losses $ 3 $ 1 $ — $ (716) $ (513) Impact of notable items on adjusted pre-tax income $ 134 $ 173 $ 38 $ (8,745) $ 257 Income tax impact (5) 58 75 15 293 167 Impact of notable items on adjusted net income $ 76 $ 98 $ 23 $ (9,038) $ 90 Impact of notable items on adjusted diluted EPS $ 5.25 $ 6.73 $ 1.52 $ (621.55) $ 5.70

(1) Notable items include income and expense for infrequent transactions and certain recurring items (typically noncash) that Management believes should be excluded from adjusted measures (Non-GAAP) to enhance understanding of operations and comparability to historical periods. Management utilizes both GAAP and adjusted measures (Non-GAAP) to analyze the Company's performance. Refer to subsequent pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. (2) Depreciation and maintenance and other operating lease expenses are reclassified from noninterest expense to a reduction of rental income on operating lease equipment. There is no net impact to earnings for this notable item as adjusted noninterest income and expense are reduced by the same amount. Adjusted rental income on operating lease equipment (Non-GAAP) is net of depreciation and maintenance expense for operating lease equipment. Management believes this measure enhances comparability to banking peers, primarily due to the extent of our rail and other equipment rental activities. Refer to subsequent pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. (3) Notable items included in other noninterest income consist of a measurement period adjustment related to FX translation in 3Q23 and YTD23 and a railcar lease settlement in 3Q22 in addition to the gain on sale of the corporate jet in YTD22. (4) Notable items included in other noninterest expense consist of an impairment on corporate real estate in 3Q22 in addition to the termination of legacy CIT post-retirement plans in YTD22. (5) For the periods presented the income tax impact may include tax discrete items and changes in the estimated annualized effective tax rate.

Dollars in millions, except share and per share data Condensed Income Statements (unaudited) - Adjusted for Notable Items (1) YTD YTD 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 9/30/23 9/30/22 Interest income $ 3,110 $ 2,953 $ 906 $ 7,274 $ 2,373 Interest expense 1,120 992 111 2,473 229 Net interest income 1,990 1,961 795 4,801 2,144 Provision for credit losses 195 152 60 410 53 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,795 1,809 735 4,391 2,091 Noninterest income 468 462 288 1,239 851 Noninterest expense 1,132 1,202 577 3,011 1,715 Income before income taxes 1,131 1,069 446 2,619 1,227 Income tax expense 303 289 108 705 296 Net income $ 828 $ 780 $ 338 $ 1,914 $ 931 Preferred stock dividends 15 15 12 44 36 Net income available to common stockholders $ 813 $ 765 $ 326 $ 1,870 $ 895 Basic earnings per common share $ 55.96 $ 52.64 $ 20.79 $ 128.74 $ 56.46 Diluted earnings per common share 55.92 52.60 20.77 128.64 56.40 Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic) 14,528,310 14,528,134 15,711,976 14,527,718 15,849,219 Weighted average common shares outstanding (diluted) 14,539,133 14,537,938 15,727,993 14,539,383 15,867,314 (1) The GAAP income statements and notable items are included previously in this communication. The condensed adjusted income statements above (Non-GAAP) exclude the impacts of notable items. Refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliation table(s) at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Dollars in millions Loans and Leases by Class (end of period) September 30,

2023 June 30, 2023 September 30,

2022 Loans and Leases by Class Commercial Commercial construction $ 3,382 $ 3,182 $ 2,752 Owner-occupied commercial mortgages 15,230 14,748 14,053 Non-owner-occupied commercial mortgages 10,941 10,733 9,683 Commercial and industrial 26,389 25,376 24,288 Leases 2,108 2,130 2,184 Total commercial $ 58,050 $ 56,169 $ 52,960 Consumer Residential mortgage $ 14,287 $ 14,065 $ 12,910 Revolving mortgage 1,909 1,900 1,923 Consumer auto 1,411 1,425 1,385 Consumer other 681 657 612 Total consumer $ 18,288 $ 18,047 $ 16,830 SVB Global fund banking $ 27,516 $ 29,333 $ — Investor dependent - early stage 1,718 1,840 — Investor dependent - growth stage 3,948 4,052 — Innovation C&I and cash flow dependent 8,724 8,905 — Private Bank 9,648 9,580 — CRE 2,629 2,530 — Other 2,681 2,559 — Total SVB $ 56,864 $ 58,799 $ — Total loans and leases $ 133,202 $ 133,015 $ 69,790 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses (1,673) (1,637) (882) Total loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses $ 131,529 $ 131,378 $ 68,908 Deposits by Type (end of period) September 30,

2023 June 30, 2023 September 30,

2022 Demand $ 43,141 $ 44,547 $ 26,587 Checking with interest 23,461 24,809 16,118 Money market 30,082 29,149 21,818 Savings 32,513 26,389 14,722 Time 17,036 16,270 8,308 Total deposits $ 146,233 $ 141,164 $ 87,553

Dollars in millions YTD YTD Credit Quality and Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 9/30/23 9/30/22 Nonaccrual loans $ 899 $ 929 $ 454 Ratio of nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.68 % 0.70 % 0.65 % Charge-offs $ (199) $ (176) $ (33) $ (437) $ (107) Recoveries 23 19 15 54 52 Net charge-offs $ (176) $ (157) $ (18) $ (383) $ (55) Net charge-off ratio 0.53 % 0.47 % 0.10 % 0.45 % 0.11 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans ratio 1.26 % 1.23 % 1.26 % Allowance for loan and lease losses - beginning $ 1,637 $ 1,605 $ 850 $ 922 $ 178 Initial PCD ALLL — 20 — 220 272 Day 2 provision for loan and lease losses — — — 462 454 Provision for loan and lease losses 212 169 50 452 33 Net charge-offs (176) (157) (18) (383) (55) Allowance for loan and lease losses - ending $ 1,673 $ 1,637 $ 882 $ 1,673 $ 882

Dollars in millions Average Balance Sheets, Yields and Rates 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 Avg

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/Rate Avg

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/Rate Avg

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/Rate Loans and leases (1)(2) $ 131,926 $ 2,426 7.29 % $ 133,407 $ 2,353 7.07 % $ 67,413 $ 785 4.63 % Investment securities 24,388 177 2.90 19,806 117 2.36 19,119 90 1.88 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 223 3 5.28 191 3 4.92 — — — Interest-earning deposits at banks 37,456 504 5.34 38,014 480 5.07 5,685 31 2.17 Total interest-earning assets (2) $ 193,993 $ 3,110 6.36 % $ 191,418 $ 2,953 6.18 % $ 92,217 $ 906 3.90 % Operating lease equipment, net (including held for sale) $ 8,617 $ 8,405 $ 7,981 Cash and due from banks 911 1,161 489 Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,714) (1,600) (851) All other noninterest-earning assets 10,187 9,925 8,133 Total assets $ 211,994 $ 209,309 $ 107,969 Interest-bearing deposits Checking with interest $ 24,600 $ 134 2.10 % $ 24,164 $ 118 1.92 % $ 16,160 $ 7 0.14 % Money Market 29,684 179 2.40 29,066 148 2.04 22,993 32 0.55 Savings 29,988 303 4.01 21,979 188 3.44 13,956 28 0.78 Time deposits 16,686 153 3.64 14,958 121 3.24 8,436 11 0.54 Total interest-bearing deposits 100,958 769 3.02 90,167 575 2.56 61,545 78 0.50 Borrowings: Securities sold under customer repurchase agreements 454 — 0.35 456 1 0.31 617 1 0.16 ST FHLB Borrowings — — — 110 1 5.17 1,188 8 2.60 Short-term borrowings 454 — 0.35 566 2 1.26 1,805 9 1.77 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 444 6 5.47 5,558 74 5.35 1,784 11 2.48 Senior unsecured borrowings 382 2 2.46 798 4 2.11 898 5 2.05 Subordinated debt 1,042 10 3.65 1,045 10 3.59 1,054 8 3.21 Other borrowings 35,831 333 3.68 35,168 327 3.74 67 — 4.47 Long-term borrowings 37,699 351 3.69 42,569 415 3.91 3,803 24 2.62 Total borrowings 38,153 351 3.65 43,135 417 3.88 5,608 33 2.34 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 139,111 $ 1,120 3.19 % $ 133,302 $ 992 2.99 % $ 67,153 $ 111 0.66 % Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 43,085 $ 47,271 $ 26,877 Credit balances of factoring clients 1,209 1,168 1,089 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 8,473 8,047 2,351 Stockholders' equity 20,116 19,521 10,499 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 211,994 $ 209,309 $ 107,969 Net interest income $ 1,990 $ 1,961 $ 795 Net interest spread (2) 3.17 % 3.19 % 3.24 % Net interest margin (2) 4.07 % 4.10 % 3.42 % (1) Loans and leases include non-PCD and PCD loans, nonaccrual loans and held for sale. Interest income on loans and leases includes accretion income and loan fees. (2) The balance and rate presented is calculated net of credit balances of factoring clients. Note: Certain items above do not precisely recalculate as presented due to rounding.

Dollars in millions Average Balance Sheets, Yields and Rates YTD 9/30/2023 YTD 9/30/2022 Avg

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/Rate Avg

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/Rate Loans and leases (1)(2) $ 113,189 $ 5,796 6.84 % $ 65,411 $ 2,061 4.21 % Investment securities 21,222 401 2.52 19,264 262 1.81 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 139 6 5.12 — — — Interest-earning deposits at banks 27,794 1,071 5.15 8,242 50 0.81 Total interest-earning assets (2) $ 162,344 $ 7,274 5.98 % $ 92,917 $ 2,373 3.41 % Operating lease equipment, net (including held for sale) $ 8,421 $ 7,960 Cash and due from banks 891 517 Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,420) (871) All other noninterest-earning assets 17,193 8,102 Total assets $ 187,429 $ 108,625 Interest-bearing deposits Checking with interest $ 21,783 $ 274 1.63 % $ 16,437 $ 16 0.11 % Money Market 26,686 407 2.04 24,875 65 0.35 Savings 23,208 601 3.46 13,640 48 0.47 Time deposits 14,606 350 3.20 9,004 30 0.45 Total interest-bearing deposits 86,283 1,632 2.53 63,956 159 0.33 Borrowings: Securities sold under customer repurchase agreements 455 1 0.32 615 1 0.16 ST FHLB Borrowings 145 5 4.79 400 8 2.60 Short-term borrowings 600 6 1.40 1,015 9 1.12 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 3,084 120 5.22 941 15 2.10 Senior unsecured borrowings 686 11 2.16 1,497 21 1.85 Subordinated debt 1,045 29 3.59 1,057 24 3.07 Other borrowings 24,450 675 3.69 79 1 2.87 Long-term borrowings 29,265 835 3.81 3,574 61 2.30 Total borrowings 29,865 841 3.76 4,589 70 2.04 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 116,148 $ 2,473 2.85 % $ 68,545 $ 229 0.45 % Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 39,007 $ 26,253 Credit balances of factoring clients 1,129 1,146 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 14,143 2,184 Stockholders' equity 17,002 10,497 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 187,429 $ 108,625 Net interest income $ 4,801 $ 2,144 Net interest spread (2) 3.13 % 2.96 % Net interest margin (2) 3.94 % 3.08 % (1) Loans and leases include non-PCD and PCD loans, nonaccrual loans and held for sale. Interest income on loans and leases includes accretion income and loan fees. (2) The balance and rate presented is calculated net of credit balances of factoring clients. Note: Certain items above do not precisely recalculate as presented due to rounding.

Dollars in millions, except share and per share data YTD YTD Non-GAAP Reconciliations 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Net income and EPS Net income (GAAP) a $ 752 $ 682 $ 315 $ 10,952 $ 841 Preferred stock dividends 15 15 12 44 36 Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) b 737 667 303 10,908 805 Total notable items, after income tax c 76 98 23 (9,038) 90 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) d = (a+c) 828 780 338 1,914 931 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) e = (b+c) $ 813 $ 765 $ 326 $ 1,870 $ 895 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic f 14,528,310 14,528,134 15,711,976 14,527,718 15,849,219 Diluted g 14,539,133 14,537,938 15,727,993 14,539,383 15,867,314 EPS (GAAP) Basic b/f $ 50.71 $ 45.90 $ 19.27 $ 750.79 $ 50.76 Diluted b/g 50.67 45.87 19.25 750.19 50.70 Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) Basic e/f $ 55.96 $ 52.64 $ 20.79 $ 128.74 $ 56.46 Diluted e/g 55.92 52.60 20.77 128.64 56.40 Noninterest income and expense Noninterest income h $ 615 $ 658 $ 433 $ 11,532 $ 1,707 Impact of notable items, before income tax (147) (196) (145) (10,293) (856) Adjusted or core noninterest income i $ 468 $ 462 $ 288 $ 1,239 $ 851 Noninterest expense j $ 1,416 $ 1,572 $ 760 $ 3,843 $ 2,315 Impact of notable items, before income tax (284) (370) (183) (832) (600) Adjusted or core noninterest expense k $ 1,132 $ 1,202 $ 577 $ 3,011 $ 1,715 Provision for credit losses Provision for credit losses $ 192 $ 151 $ 60 $ 1,126 $ 566 Less: Day 2 provision for loan and lease losses and off-balance sheet exposure — — — 716 513 Plus: Benefit for credit losses on investment securities available for sale 3 1 — — — Adjusted provision for credit losses $ 195 $ 152 $ 60 $ 410 $ 53 PPNR Net income (GAAP) a $ 752 $ 682 $ 315 $ 10,952 $ 841 Plus: Provision for credit losses 192 151 60 1,126 566 Income tax expense (benefit) 245 214 93 412 129 PPNR (non-GAAP) l $ 1,189 $ 1,047 $ 468 $ 12,490 $ 1,536 Impact of notable items (1) 137 174 38 (9,461) (256) Adjusted PPNR (non-GAAP) m $ 1,326 $ 1,221 $ 506 $ 3,028 $ 1,279 (1) Excludes the notable items for the provision for credit losses and income taxes as these items are excluded from PPNR as presented in the table above. Note: Certain items above do not precisely recalculate as presented due to rounding. Dollars in millions, except share and per share data YTD YTD Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 ROA Net income (GAAP) a $ 752 $ 682 $ 315 $ 10,952 $ 841 Annualized net income n = a annualized 2,983 2,734 1,250 14,642 1,124 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) d 828 780 338 1,914 931 Annualized adjusted net income p = d annualized 3,286 3,126 1,341 2,560 1,245 Average assets o 211,994 209,309 107,969 187,429 108,625 ROA n/o 1.41 % 1.31 % 1.16 % 7.81 % 1.04 % Adjusted ROA p/o 1.55 1.49 1.24 1.37 1.15 PPNR ROA PPNR (non-GAAP) l $ 1,189 $ 1,047 $ 468 $ 12,490 $ 1,536 Annualized PPNR q = l annualized 4,717 4,200 1,858 16,699 2,054 Adjusted PPNR (non-GAAP) m 1,326 1,221 506 3,028 1,279 Annualized PPNR r = m annualized 5,261 4,893 2,009 4,049 1,710 PPNR ROA q/o 2.23 % 2.00 % 1.72 % 8.91 % 1.89 % Adjusted PPNR ROA r/o 2.48 2.34 1.86 2.16 1.58 ROE and ROTCE Annualized net income available to common stockholders s = b annualized $ 2,923 $ 2,675 $ 1,202 $ 14,583 $ 1,076 Annualized adjusted net income available to common stockholders t = e annualized $ 3,225 $ 3,067 $ 1,293 $ 2,501 $ 1,197 Average stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 20,116 $ 19,521 $ 10,499 $ 17,002 $ 10,497 Less: average preferred stock 881 881 881 881 875 Average common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) u $ 19,235 $ 18,640 $ 9,618 $ 16,121 $ 9,622 Less: average goodwill 346 346 346 346 346 Less: average other intangible assets 338 357 148 290 162 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) v $ 18,551 $ 17,937 $ 9,124 $ 15,485 $ 9,114 ROE s/u 15.20 % 14.35 % 12.49 % 90.46 % 11.18 % Adjusted ROE t/u 16.77 16.46 13.47 15.51 12.44 ROTCE s/v 15.76 14.91 13.17 94.17 11.80 Adjusted ROTCE t/v 17.39 17.10 14.20 16.15 13.13 Tangible common equity to tangible assets Stockholders' equity (GAAP) w $ 20,389 $ 19,771 $ 9,833 Less: preferred stock 881 881 881 Common equity (non-GAAP) x $ 19,508 $ 18,890 $ 8,952 Less: goodwill 346 346 346 Less: other intangible assets 329 347 145 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) y $ 18,833 $ 18,197 $ 8,461 Total assets (GAAP) z 213,765 209,502 109,310 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) aa 213,090 208,809 108,819 Total equity to total assets w/z 9.54 % 9.44 % 9.00 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) y/aa 8.84 8.71 7.78 Note: Certain items above do not precisely recalculate as presented due to rounding. Dollars in millions, except share and per share data YTD YTD Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Book value and tangible book value per common share Common shares outstanding at period end bb 14,520,103 14,520,034 14,976,129 Book value per share x/bb $ 1,343.52 $ 1,300.93 $ 597.75 Tangible book value per share y/bb 1,297.00 1,253.20 564.97 Efficiency ratio Net interest income cc $ 1,990 $ 1,961 $ 795 $ 4,801 $ 2,144 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) j / (h + cc) 54.34 % 60.06 % 61.91 % 23.53 % 60.10 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) k / (i + cc) 46.04 49.65 53.32 49.85 % 57.25 % Rental income on operating lease equipment Rental income on operating lease equipment $ 248 $ 238 $ 219 $ 719 $ 640 Less: Depreciation on operating lease equipment 95 91 87 275 257 Maintenance and other operating lease expenses 51 56 52 163 142 Adjusted rental income on operating lease equipment $ 102 $ 91 $ 80 $ 281 $ 241 Income tax expense Income tax expense $ 245 $ 214 $ 93 $ 412 $ 129 Impact of notable items 58 75 15 293 167 Adjusted income tax expense $ 303 $ 289 $ 108 $ 705 $ 296 Note: Certain items above do not precisely recalculate as presented due to rounding.

