First Citizens Bank Purchases Office Buildings in San Diego

RALEIGH, N.C., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company ("First Citizens Bank"), the wholly owned banking subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("BancShares") (Nasdaq: FCNCA), today announced the purchase of two office buildings in San Diego in support of the company's growing presence in the Southern California region. Consisting of 12481 and 12531 High Bluff Drive, First Citizens plans to occupy a portion of the space in 2029.

The buildings, totaling 164,943 square feet, will include an office designed to support First Citizens' Commercial Bank associates and clients, including from its Silicon Valley Bank division, which will soon be rebranded as First Citizens Innovation Banking and First Citizens Fund Banking. First Citizens' Silicon Valley Bank division has had a presence in the San Diego market for more than 30 years and today First Citizens Bank has more than 100 associates in San Diego with over 1,000 total associates across Southern California.

"San Diego is an important region for our business and this investment reflects our long-term commitment to the market, our clients and these communities," said Peter Bristow, First Citizens Bank President. "We're excited to expand our presence in San Diego and continue to build strong, meaningful relationships throughout the region."

First Citizens Commercial Bank provides a range of lending, leasing, capital markets, asset management, and other financial and advisory services, primarily tailored to commercial and middle market companies in a wide range of industries, including energy, healthcare, technology media and telecommunications, maritime, and aerospace and defense.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services with branches and offices nationwide; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $225 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500™. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

Media Contact

Katie Ellis

[email protected]

SOURCE First Citizens Bank