First Citizens Bank to Expand Commercial Solutions and Align Brand Names in Q4 2026

Same Experiences, New Names

RALEIGH, N.C., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continued effort to better serve the financial needs of its clients, First Citizens Bank, a top 20 U.S. bank, today announced plans to expand its commercial banking capabilities and align its brand names later this year. In Q4 2026, financial partner to the innovation economy, private equity and venture capital firms, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank, will rebrand as First Citizens Innovation Banking and First Citizens Fund Banking. CIT Commercial Services, a leading provider of working capital financing, and the Silicon Valley Bank Wine division will rebrand as First Citizens Bank.

With deep expertise in distinct industry sectors, First Citizens' Commercial Bank offers a wide range of financial solutions including treasury and liquidity management, international banking, and specialized commercial lending. Demonstrating its long-term commitment to serving the needs of its commercial banking clients, First Citizens will expand its capabilities in cryptocurrency, payments, and international banking in the year ahead, which will be announced separately.

Same Experiences, New Names

"Following our acquisitions of CIT and SVB in 2022 and 2023, our clients have seen that their tailored experience has been retained under First Citizens for the last several years, and that is not changing," said Frank Holding, Jr., Chairman and CEO of First Citizens Bank. "Our brand strategy is aligning with our business strategy and another sign of our long-term commitment to the innovation economy and the private equity sector. The experience we offer will stay the same. Only the names will change, and we continue to invest in our capabilities to make the experience for our clients even better."

Each division will continue to deliver distinct banking experiences based on client need and will continue to operate with dedicated Relationship Managers and Relationship Advisors delivering customized solutions.

"First Citizens has seen the value in preserving what has always made us special and a leader in serving the innovation economy," said Marc Cadieux, President of Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank. "This upcoming milestone reflects First Citizens' ongoing commitment to our audiences and a desire to build upon that success. Our clients can expect the same experience and continued investment in delivering an even more robust and differentiated value proposition in the years ahead."

First Citizens Bank acquired Silicon Valley Bank in 2023 and has been operating the unit as "Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank" for the past three years. Retaining the SVB division's specialized solutions and services and investing further in new capabilities such as its award-winning online banking platform have been, and remain, priorities for the company.

Look for First Citizens Bank's new advertising campaign, "The Best of Bank Worlds," in innovation hubs across the U.S. beginning in May 2026. For questions and updates on First Citizens' rebrand efforts, visit firstcitizens.com/rebrand.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services with branches and offices nationwide; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $225 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500™. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

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SOURCE First Citizens Bank