First Citizens Bank Donates $25,000 to Support Tornado Relief Efforts in Greater Omaha Communities

RALEIGH, N.C., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank today announced a $25,000 donation to support community relief efforts in areas devastated by the tornadoes that recently ripped through the Midwest. The donation will assist the Omaha Community Foundation in partnering with nonprofits to help impacted individuals, families and businesses across Nebraska with their immediate and long-term needs.

First Citizens Bank associates present the company's $25,000 donation to the Omaha Community Foundation.

"Our hearts go out to the community members whose lives have been upended by the tornadoes," said Hope Holding Bryant, First Citizens' vice chairwoman and the lead executive for its General Bank. "We are committed to supporting our neighbors during this challenging time and are grateful for the critical work being done by the Omaha Community Foundation and local nonprofits to aid recovery efforts."

Associates from First Citizens Bank's three Omaha-area branches are providing on the ground support by assembling and distributing care packages of essential items and grocery gift cards to 100 impacted families.

"I'm amazed by how quickly our community has joined together to support one another in the aftermath of this disaster," said Troy Strom, Nebraska area executive at First Citizens Bank. "From the care packages created by our branch associates to the emergency and recovery services provided by local foundations and nonprofits, I'm proud of all that's being done to help the affected families get back on their feet."

