First Citizens Bank Names Robert Horne Middle Market Banking Director in Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank today announced that Robert Horne has joined the company as Director of Middle Market Banking for Florida. Based in Tampa, Horne will lead efforts to grow First Citizens' middle market banking presence throughout the state.

"With more than 10 years of experience in commercial banking and equipment finance in the state of Florida, Robert brings valuable industry expertise and experience to this role," said Matt Tollenaer, Managing Director and Market Leader of First Citizens Middle Market Banking. "His local market knowledge will be essential as we continue to strengthen our ability to offer the full breadth of First Citizens' products, services, and expertise to middle market companies across Florida."

Horne joins First Citizens from Synovus, where he spent nearly four years as Vice President and Relationship Manager. Prior to Synovus, Horne was Vice President and Area Manager for U.S. Bank's Capital Equipment Group as well as Florida Territory Manager for Wells Fargo Equipment Finance. Horne holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from The University of Georgia.

First Citizens' middle market banking practice serves clients in Florida and across the United States. First Citizens' middle market platform focuses on delivering a high-touch client centric banking experience offering a comprehensive suite of product solutions to customers above $75mm of revenue.

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services with branches and offices nationwide; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500™. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

