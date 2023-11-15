First Citizens Bank Provides $17.5 Million in Financing for Acquisition of a Rehabilitation Hospital in San Antonio, Texas

News provided by

First Citizens Bank

15 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank today announced that its Healthcare Finance business provided $17.5 million in financing to Norvin Healthcare Properties for the acquisition of PAM Health Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital located in Northeast San Antonio, Texas.

The property, built in 2021, is a 40-bed, freestanding, inpatient rehabilitation facility totaling 38,667 in rentable square footage located at 11407 Wayland Way, San Antonio, Texas. The hospital is conveniently located off the major north-south interstate highway I-35 in Texas' second most populous city.

"We're pleased to work again with First Citizens' Healthcare Finance team and appreciate their solid reputation and healthcare expertise to support the financing of our growing portfolio," said Norman Livingston, co-founder and managing partner of Norvin Healthcare Properties.

"Norvin Healthcare Properties is well known for their portfolio of high-quality medical office buildings and for their skill in identifying attractive opportunities in the healthcare real estate market," said William Douglass, managing director and group head of First Citizens Bank's Healthcare Finance business.

"We are pleased to continue our support of Norvin Healthcare Properties as we continue to grow our banking relationships where we leverage our deep industry experience and market expertise to support our clients unique financing needs," said Steven Reedy, managing director and relationship manager with First Citizens Bank's Healthcare Finance.

First Citizens Healthcare Finance provides comprehensive financing and banking solutions to middle market healthcare companies across the U.S. Using a client-focused and industry-centric model, Healthcare Finance can tailor its products and services to help clients meet their needs for growth capital.

About First Citizens Bank
First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and now celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding, First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Ella Bristow
212-461-5322
Ella.bristow@firstcitizens.com

SOURCE First Citizens Bank

Also from this source

First Citizens Bank Leads $170 Million Refinancing for California Battery Energy Storage Project Portfolio

First Citizens Bank Leads $170 Million Refinancing for California Battery Energy Storage Project Portfolio

First Citizens Bank today announced that its Energy Finance business served as lead agent on a $170 million credit facility for esVolta, a leading...
First Citizens Announces Expanded Commitment to Communities in Northern California and Eastern Massachusetts

First Citizens Announces Expanded Commitment to Communities in Northern California and Eastern Massachusetts

First Citizens Bank today announced an amendment to its existing Community Benefits Plan agreement with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financing Agreements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.