First Citizens Bank Provides $22.5 Million for Orlando Ambulatory Surgery Center

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank today announced that it has provided $22.5 million in financing for the development of a new outpatient surgery center in Orlando, Florida.

The center will have six operating rooms and 23 beds and will provide outpatient surgical services in bariatrics, cardiology, endoscopy, general surgery, neurology, orthopaedic surgery, otolaryngology, and plastic and vascular surgery. Surgical Investors & Advisors LLC played an important role in arranging the financing.

"The creation of this new ambulatory surgery center is another step forward for healthcare in the region and an important addition to the region's healthcare infrastructure," said Brad Beisbier, First Citizens Bank area executive.

"We appreciated the opportunity to work closely with the client to make this financing a reality," Beisbier continued. "In addition, Surgical Investors & Advisors played a vital role, leveraging their deep industry expertise in helping to bring this deal together and get the center opened and running as quickly as possible."

"We were pleased to work with the borrower and First Citizens Bank to create a successful financing package for this world-class ambulatory surgery center. It will provide high quality, convenient, and affordable care, with improved accessibility, reflecting our commitment to improving lives," said Robert Wildmon, Senior Vice President of Operations at Surgical Investors & Advisors.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

MEDIA RELATIONS:

John M. Moran

212-461-5507

[email protected]

SOURCE First Citizens Bank