First Citizens Bank Provides $36.2 Million in Financing for Acquisition of Medical Office Buildings in North Carolina and Washington

News provided by

First Citizens Bank

25 Jan, 2024, 09:23 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank today announced that its Healthcare Finance business provided $36.2 million in acquisition financing to Anchor Health Properties to recapitalize three medical office buildings located in Charlotte, North Carolina and Seattle, Washington. Anchor Health Properties acquired these assets directly for its own balance sheet.

"We appreciate the efforts of First Citizens Bank Healthcare Finance division and their collective expertise in arranging this financing for a timely and significant recapitalization of assets previously owned in joint venture format," said James Schmid, chief investment officer and managing partner of Anchor Health Properties. "First Citizens Bank has once again proven to be a valued banking relationship supporting the continued growth of our medical office building portfolio."

"Anchor Health Properties is a valued client and we're delighted to support their growth initiatives with this financing so they can continue to build their high quality portfolio of medical office buildings," said William Douglass, group head for Healthcare Finance.

"This transaction is an example of the deep relationships we foster with our clients that enable us to support them through various business endeavors," said Steve Reedy, a managing director and head of medical office banking in Healthcare Finance.

First Citizens Healthcare Finance provides comprehensive financing and banking solutions to middle market healthcare companies across the U.S. Using a client-focused and industry-centric model, Healthcare Finance can tailor its products and services to help clients meet their needs for growth capital.

About First Citizens Bank
First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Ella Bristow
212-461-5322
Ella.Bristow@firstcitizens.com

SOURCE First Citizens Bank

Also from this source

Bennett Named Executive Director of External Affairs at First Citizens Bank

Bennett Named Executive Director of External Affairs at First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank announced today the appointment of James Bennett as executive director of External Affairs. In this newly created position,...
First Citizens Provides $16 Million to Raymour & Flanigan for Purchase of Showroom in White Plains, New York

First Citizens Provides $16 Million to Raymour & Flanigan for Purchase of Showroom in White Plains, New York

First Citizens Bank today announced that its Middle Market Banking business provided $16 million in financing to Raymour & Flanigan for the purchase...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Financing Agreements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.