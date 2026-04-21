First Citizens Appoints New Executive Vice President for its South Region

Career banker, Holt Chetwood from Columbia, takes on expanded leadership role

RALEIGH, N.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank, a top 20 U.S. super regional, has named Holt Chetwood as Regional Executive Vice President in an expanded role overseeing its South Region. Chetwood will oversee 55 bank branches across South Carolina and parts of Georgia, including Columbia, Florence, Charleston, Augusta, Ga. and Savannah, Ga. Chetwood will lead operations and client service across business banking and branch banking, serving clients and growing the business across the region.

Holt Chetwood

"With three decades of experience in South Carolina, Holt's leadership is rooted in strong relationships, deep local knowledge and a genuine commitment to the communities we serve," said Shan Teel, Regional Executive Vice President at First Citizens Bank. "He is dedicated to the success of our clients, colleagues and the regional business community. His expertise with the bank's 75-year history serving the South Carolina market make him the right leader to continue to guide our South Region forward."

Based in Columbia, S.C., Chetwood brings nearly 30 years of banking experience to the role. He joined First Citizens Bank in 2020 following a successful tenure leading business and commercial banking teams at Wells Fargo. Chetwood most recently served as Regional Business Executive for First Citizens' South Region, where he supported the growth and development of the region's commercial and business banking operations, overseeing business development, credit administration and sales management.

A graduate of Clemson University, Chetwood currently serves on the boards of the Central SC Alliance, the Greater Columbia Chamber of Commerce and the Columbia Urban League. He has previously served as Chairman of the Greater Columbia Chamber of Commerce and United Way of the Midlands, and as a board member of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, South Carolina Banker's Association, and South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities. In recognition of his sustained community impact, Chetwood has been named one of Columbia's Most Influential People by Columbia Business Monthly and was elected to its Hall of Fame in 2026.

Today First Citizens Bank has business and commercial teams that provide a host of banking services in its South Region, with over 400 associates supporting clients across Georgia and South Carolina.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of branches and offices nationwide; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500™. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

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SOURCE First Citizens Bank