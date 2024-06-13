First Citizens Bank Serves as Lead Arranger on $133 Million for Massachusetts Battery Energy Storage Project

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank today announced that its Energy Finance business served as coordinating lead arranger on $133 million of financing for the new Cranberry Point Energy Storage project planned for Carver, Massachusetts.

Cranberry Point is a 150 MW / 300 MWh battery energy storage project developed by Plus Power with a targeted completion in the second quarter of 2025. Located on roughly 6 acres of land in Carver, Massachusetts, the project will interconnect near critical transmission infrastructure and represents the first major utility-scale standalone battery storage facility in construction on the New England grid.

"Our Cranberry Point project is another breakthrough for battery energy storage, which continues to prove its value in improving power reliability and integrating more clean electricity nationwide," said Josh Goldstein, chief financial officer at Plus Power. "We highly value the industry knowledge and expertise of the First Citizens team in arranging this financing."

"The Cranberry Point Energy Storage facility is poised to improve grid stability and reliability while also ensuring the efficient use of clean power in the region," said Mike Lorusso, who leads First Citizens Bank's Energy Finance business. "We were pleased to serve as coordinating lead arranger for this important battery storage project on behalf of Plus Power, which continues to build its reputation as a leader in the battery storage sector."

First Citizens Energy Finance leverages its deep industry knowledge and expertise to offer comprehensive financing solutions for renewable and conventional power generation. The unit manages a large, diverse portfolio that includes investments in all asset classes across the energy sector.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500™. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

