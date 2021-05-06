First Citizens National Bank Enhances Self-Service Banking with Software from Diebold Nixdorf

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens National Bank continues its investment in technology by implementing advanced, cloud-enabled self-service options across all its branches with Diebold Nixdorf's VynamicTM Software suite.

As a strong, successful community bank of 132 years, FirstCNB understands the importance of ensuring their consumers have a positive and more personalized experience at the branch. In order to enable new transaction types, the bank will implement Diebold Nixdorf's Vynamic platform, which provides API-based integration to the bank's FIS core banking system in an easy-to-deploy, as-as-service model. Diebold Nixdorf's Vynamic Transaction Automation will enable more teller-like transactions at the ATM by connecting to FirstCNB's banking core, increasing self-service options for "on-us" consumers to include the ability to:

Authorize and process credit and debit transactions in-house

Access deposits in real-time and provide the flexibility to allocate proceeds to multiple accounts

Pay bills at the ATM by transferring funds or payment with cash or check

Additionally, the core integration will enhance branch efficiency by enabling assisted self-service for more complex transactions, where branch employees can conduct overrides and approvals at the ATMs directly by utilizing tablets in the branch.

First Citizens National Bank President and Chief Operating Officer, Judy Long, said: "We are always striving to deliver an exceptional experience for our customers – and now we can offer advanced transactions through self-service capabilities at the ATM that were previously only available over the counter. By implementing Diebold Nixdorf's Vynamic Transaction Automation, our ATM network plays a more significant role for our consumers and enhances their banking experience by bringing advanced self-service solutions to them."

Diebold Nixdorf Senior Vice President, Global Banking, Octavio Marquez, said: "We're proud to be able to expand our longstanding relationship with First Citizens National Bank that began nearly a decade ago with Diebold Nixdorf's Advisory Services team. Their core integration strategy drives efficiency within the branch, empowers innovative transactions and sets the stage for future technology investments. Vynamic Transaction Automation provides their 'on us' customers with a personalized experience and more advanced capabilities."

FIS Head of Digital and Banking, Rob Lee, said: "We are excited that FIS' Code Connect Open APIs are powering First Citizens National Bank's ability to deliver enhanced digital experiences for their customers. This technology shows how customer-focused innovation can meet the increasing expectations of consumers while also allowing our clients to improve their services and efficiencies."

Implementation is scheduled to be completed by the end of September 2021 across all 26 of First Citizens National Bank's branches.

About First Citizens National Bank

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Dyersburg, TN, First Citizens National Bank serves customers at 26 financial center locations across the state of Tennessee. First Citizens National Bank is a major subsidiary of First Citizens Bancshares, Inc., which has more than $2 billion in assets. For more information, call toll free 800.321.3176 or visit FirstCNB.com. First Citizens National Bank. Unbelievably Good.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

