First Citizens Receives 20 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards for Middle Market Banking, Small Business Banking

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 11th straight year, First Citizens Bank has been recognized by Coalition Greenwich, receiving 20 national and regional Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand awards.

First Citizens ranked among the top five nationally in overall recognition out of more than 500 banks evaluated — earning six awards in the Middle Market Banking category and 14 in the Small Business Banking category (11 national and three regional).

"First Citizens continues to be recognized by Coalition Greenwich for traits that matter most to clients, such as trust, long-term relationships, ease of doing business, customer service and more," said Brendan Chambers, middle market banking executive for First Citizens Bank. "These awards are a testament to our associates and teams and reflect our comprehensive, client-centered approach to help businesses reach their long-term goals."

Greenwich Awards are based on client feedback, and First Citizens was among a relatively small number of banks that stood out as differentiated. First Citizens received recognition in both award categories as a bank that clients trust, that values long-term relationships and whose clients are highly satisfied with the bankers managing their relationships.

"For more than 125 years, First Citizens has been a champion for businesses of all sizes; that's why we're so honored to receive this recognition," said Patrick Noble, business services executive for First Citizens Bank. "No matter a company's size, our bankers and industry specialists provide financial advice, tools and services that cater to each client's unique needs. We offer long-term thinking that can help keep a business going strong for generations to come."

The list of 20 awards is as follows:

Six National Middle Market Banking Awards

Best Brand - Ease of Doing Business

Best Brand - Trust

Best Brand - Values Long-Term Relationships

Cash Management - Customer Service

Cash Management - Overall Product Capabilities

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager

Fourteen Small Business Banking Awards (11 National / Three Regional)

2023 National Small Business Banking Awards:

Best Brand - Trust

Best Brand - Values Long-Term Relationships

Cash Management - Customer Service

Cash Management - Making Commercial Payments Easier

Cash Management - Overall Product Capabilities

Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction

Industry Understanding

Likelihood to Recommend

Overall Satisfaction

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice

2023 Regional Small Business Banking Awards (of four regions in the U.S.):

Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction (South region)

Likelihood to Recommend (South region)

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice (South region)

About the Greenwich Excellence Awards

Coalition Greenwich is the leading global provider of data, analytics and insights to the financial services industry. For 2023 honors, Coalition Greenwich evaluated the small-business banking and middle-market platforms of more than 500 banks. Of these, only 39 have the distinctive quality required to win a Greenwich Excellence Award for small business; 23 for middle market. Awards in the middle-market category are based on interviews with businesses with sales of $10-500 million across the country. Awards in the small business category are based on interviews with businesses with sales of $1-10 million across the country.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

