First City Recovery Center Has Recently Purchased Two New Buildings to Help Continue the Recovery Mission

KOKOMO, Ind., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First City Recovery Center, a premier drug and alcohol treatment center, will be growing its community. They have purchased two adjacent buildings geared toward the recovery mission. In the fall of 2022, they will open an additional 32 beds.

They believe that addiction is a disease, which needs to be treated with respect and compassion. First City Recovery is a Joint Commission accredited facility that helps people in each stage of their recovery. Detox and the beginning stages of treatment are often the most difficult. As a result, First City puts extra emphasis on helping individuals navigate through withdrawal from drugs and alcohol.

They provide customized treatment programs that are tailored for every client, guiding them back to their communities safely as healthy individuals.

Their inpatient rehab is in the beautiful city of Kokomo, in Howard County, Indiana. There is a breathtaking historical background located there with a hopeful future. With over 58,000 people, one of the biggest dangers of a large population is the increased risk of drug use.

They offer inpatient rehab, which is an intensive program for those struggling with substance use disorders.

They welcome patients into a controlled environment, where they can become full-time residents. At First City Recovery Center, they offer 24/7 support and care to help clients overcome addiction. If an individual is accustomed to being surrounded by trigger-filled environments, they can escape that for a more ideal environment.

The two new buildings will continue their mission operating as a campus-style facility to help individuals recover. The rehab center offers access to swimming pools, luxury suites, a spa, gym, cafeteria-style meals, and private rooms. They care about every patient's emotional health, success, and well-being.

The new beds will be licensed by the department of mental health and addiction DMHA and accredited by the Joint Commission, ensuring the highest quality of patient care.

Depending on the patient's situation, two inpatient rehab programs will be offered: a partial hospitalization program or inpatient residential rehab. If the person requires a high level of care, and cannot attend the inpatient program, they can choose the partial hospitalization program.

Partial hospitalization programs allow patients to enter the treatment facility, but head home after the services have been distributed.

For the inpatient rehab program, the patients are monitored at an exceptional residence by skilled professionals. The primary goal of this program is stabilization. This program helps those who have relapsed and those with severe mental health and substance abuse issues.

At the inpatient rehab, there will be intake, detoxification, and therapy. After this program is completed, aftercare proves to be an excellent option.

Another option after a patient completes inpatient treatment is sober living homes. They are controlled-drug-free housing that will assist patients in healthily transitioning into everyday life. There are fewer possibilities of relapse and temptations when surrounded by like-minded individuals.

It's normal to feel hesitant, but facilities like First City Recovery can help.

To learn more about recovery efforts, visit their website at https://firstcityrecoverycenter.com/.

