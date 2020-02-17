First Clinic in South America Goes Live With RayStation Treatment Planning for Accuray's Radixact System

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) has announced that Clínica El Rosario in Colombia has become the first RaySearch customer in South America to go live with treatment planning system RayStation® for Accuray's Radixact® System. The clinic has also ordered oncology information system RayCare®.

Located in the Antioquia department of northwest Colombia, Clínica El Rosario opened its doors in 1959 and treated its first patient with radiation therapy in 2012. Since then, some 2,500 patients have been treated at the clinic with 500-600 new radiotherapy cases expected in 2020.

Dr. Aurelio Angulo Mosquera, MD, chief radiation oncologist and past president of the Colombian Association of Radiation Oncology, and medical physicist Dr. Gonzalo Cabal, PhD, lead the fight against cancer at the clinic and are widely regarded as pioneers in South America.

The clinic operates two advanced linear accelerators, the Artiste from Siemens, which uses IMRT and IGRT, in addition to the region's first installation of the Radixact System from Accuray. Missing until now was suitably advanced software to get the best results from the hardware installed.

The installation comprises clinical-class capabilities for 3D conformal planning, IMRT, physician review and contouring, multi-criteria optimization, auto breast planning, fallback and electron planning, and deformable registration. RayStation supports planning for Accuray's Radixact System; the treatment planning software was developed in partnership with Accuray.

The project was made possible with the support of Rocol S.A., a Colombian company with headquarters in Barranquilla, and strategic partner of RaySearch in the region. Clínica El Rosario went live with RayStation for Radixact planning in January 2020.

The clinic has also selected RayCare. The combination of RayStation and RayCare will offer significant efficiency gains and advanced features to the clinic.

Dr. Aurelio Angulo Mosquera, MD, Clínica El Rosario, says: "The installation of RaySearch technologies was a natural step on the path towards reaching our vision of becoming an internationally recognized health institution using the latest technologies to fight cancer. In the future, we plan to implement AI and Machine Learning* into our planning processes when they become available in Colombia."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are excited to announce the first installation of RayStation in South America. This is a milestone for the company and entering such a significant market presents us with a huge opportunity to deliver comprehensive cancer care to many more people."

