First Clinical Study Validates the Impact of Personalized Music on Youth with Chronic Pain by The Songs of Love Foundation

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking study published in the *International Journal of Adolescent Medicine and Health*, researchers have, for the first time, assessed the acceptability and impact of The Songs of Love Foundation's unique program on youth living with chronic pain. The Songs of Love Foundation, a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, has been dedicated to creating free, personalized, original songs for children and teens facing tough medical, physical, or emotional challenges for over 28 years. This landmark study, led by Dr. Elizabeth Donovan of Simmons University, alongside a team of esteemed researchers including Vanya Green, Greg Feldman, Raffi Tachdjian, Caitlin Curry, Charlotte Rice, and Lonnie K. Zeltzer, highlights the significant role music plays in the lives of young individuals dealing with chronic pain conditions.

Aubrey proudly showing off her "song of love" as she holds the Songs of Love custom USB drive and the box that it came in. The box features a personalized Songs of Love SongSketch™ that visually represents the contents of the personalized song lyric.

The study, titled "The acceptability of Songs of Love for youth living with chronic pain," marks a pivotal moment for The Songs of Love Foundation, demonstrating the effectiveness of personalized music as a complementary intervention for pain management. It involved interviews with 15 youth who received a personalized song and six singer-songwriters who created the songs, exploring the program's acceptability from both perspectives. The findings revealed an overwhelming positive response, with 80% of participants engaging in follow-up interviews and expressing the profound impact these personalized songs had on their emotional well-being and pain perception.

Key outcomes of the research include:

Enhanced Connection and Empowerment: Youth participants reported that the personalized songs not only provided comfort and strength during challenging times but also fostered a sense of connection with others, helping to mitigate feelings of isolation commonly experienced due to their condition.

Music as a Pain Management Tool: The study further illuminates the role of music in the lives of these youths, not just as a form of entertainment but as a crucial strategy in managing chronic pain, offering solace and distraction from their discomfort.

Positive Feedback from Singer-Songwriters: The singer-songwriters involved in creating the personalized songs shared their gratitude for the opportunity to impact the lives of these young individuals positively. They recognized the importance of their contributions to the well-being of the recipients.

Dr. Elizabeth Donovan, the study's lead researcher, emphasized the significance of these findings: "This research validates the mission of The Songs of Love Foundation and reveals how personalized music significantly enhances emotional well-being and personal connections for youth with chronic pain, and provides valuable insights into the broader field of music therapy benefits for pain management. The positive feedback from both the youth participants and the singer-songwriters involved in the study highlights the transformative power of personalized music."

About the Songs of Love Foundation

The Songs of Love Foundation is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that creates free, personalized, original songs to uplift children and teens currently facing tough medical, physical, or emotional challenges, while also fostering a supportive and empowering platform for singer/songwriters to share their unique talents and make a positive impact on the lives of others. To find out more visit songsoflove.org/clinicalstudy . To donate visit: songsoflove.org/donate

Contact:

John Beltzer

718-441-4588

373028@email4pr.com

SOURCE Songs of Love Foundation