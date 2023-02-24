First Cloud Security Awards Opens Extended Deadline

International Cloud Computing Security Awards Program Offers Late Entries

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Security Awards, an annual program recognizing excellence and innovation in cloud computing security, has now extended its entry deadline until March 3rd.

This year's Cloud Security Awards program attracted a large number of candidates, showcasing some of the most innovative solutions and industry experts in the cloud security industry.

The Cloud Security Awards

James Williams, Head of Operations for The Cloud Security Awards, said: "We are already thrilled with the quality of submissions received for the first Cloud Security Awards program.

"The innovation and expertise on display are impressive, and it will be a great privilege to showcase so many outstanding organizations.

"We're now assessing Cloud Security Award entries, and the judges are already impressed with the innovative employment of cloud technology to address security challenges, as well as the unwavering dedication to providing exceptional customer service and support.

"For any organizations wishing to still enter, they have a few days left to meet the final extended deadline. Although a small late-entry fee now applies, there is no additional fee for multiple entries in this awards program's inaugural year, so we're advising candidates to assess all categories and stake their claim in 2023 as the best of the best."

The Cloud Security Awards recognize innovative solutions, technologies, and services that protect cloud-based data from unauthorized access, theft, and other cyber threats. This awards program also aims to promote outstanding solutions across the globe, raising awareness about cloud security.

The Cloud Security Awards program remains open for late entries until March 3rd, allowing applicants more time to prepare and submit their entries for consideration for a $100 additional fee.

Businesses of any size, location, and security sector are eligible to apply, and unlimited categories can be entered for a single-category fee in its inaugural year.

The Cloud Security Awards joins two related awards programs: The Cloud Awards, which recently announced its 2022-23 winners, and The SaaS Awards.

The Eighth International SaaS Awards is now open for early 2023 entries and prospective entrants are encouraged to submit their applications ahead of the closing date of Friday 19 May.

For more information about all three Cloud Awards programs, visit The Cloud Awards website at https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

