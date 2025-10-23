First Cohort Graduates from Military-Connected Small Business Accelerator

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleFund a Texas non-profit small business lender, the Veterans Business Outreach Center University of Texas at Arlington (UTAVBOC) and the Veteran Women's Enterprise Center (VWEC), proudly announced the graduation of the inaugural Military-Connected Small Business Accelerator cohort. Nine Veteran and Military Spouses completed the program and were recognized at the 6th Annual Business Beyond the Battlefield Conference, held at the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas on October 9th. Two additional participants are expected to complete the program requirements over the next few weeks.

"This group is joining a growing network of over 400 graduates from PeopleFund Small Business Accelerators. Cumulatively, they've accessed nearly $20 million in loan capital, received over $1.7 million in grants, and helped create or retain close to 2,000 jobs across Texas," said Gustavo Lasala, President and CEO of PeopleFund.

Participants engaged in a rigorous curriculum of virtual training sessions, business planning assignments, and individual coaching sessions.

"Empowering veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs means giving them the tools to transform their service-driven mindset into sustainable business success," said VR Small, Founder and CEO of the Veteran Women's Enterprise Center. "This type of program strengthens their entrepreneurial confidence and provides real access to critical funding. A combination of resources that allows them to build enterprises that create economic opportunities in their communities and across our nation."

Graduates received loans from $6,000 to $200,000 and grants from $3,000 to $6,000. In addition, they will receive three years of aftercare provided by PeopleFund and its partners.

"This accelerator is unique; the structure of the program, the classes, the information that they share and the people…I really thank this accelerator for supporting us and allowing us veterans to be heard, to be seen," said Tammy Loving founder of Gnivol Events, a graduate.

"Veteran entrepreneurship is a critical cause often overlooked by mainstream philanthropy and governmental entities. Yet, there are thousands of Military-connected entrepreneurs who are continuing to serve by starting and growing small businesses," said Patrick E Alcorn, Founder of Business Beyond the Battlefield Conference. "Programs like this advance the narrative that Veterans and their Spouses are capacity builders who deserve to live the American dream of small business ownership."

This cohort is the first of many. Applications for the next cohort will open in early 2026.

About PeopleFund

PeopleFund is a nonprofit CDFI and SBA lender serving Texas communities for over 30 years. The organization provides financial assistance, business education, and long-term support to small businesses and nonprofits serving low- and moderate-income populations. Since its founding in 1994, PeopleFund has deployed $250 million in capital, contributing to the creation or retention of 25,000 jobs and generating over $1.2 billion in economic impact across Texas. PeopleFund is the managing member of the Veteran Loan Fund. Learn more at www.peoplefund.org.

About Veterans Business Outreach Center (UTAVBOC)

UTAVBOC serves as the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) primary resource for veteran entrepreneurship. UTAVBOC services are funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the SBA in order to empower transitioning veterans, disabled veterans, National Guard, active and reserve component members and their spouses to grow the U.S. economy and its employment base, while adding value to the communities in which they live and serve as small business owners.

About Veteran Women's Enterprise Center (VWEC)

VWEC empowers military-connected women entrepreneurs—including veterans, active duty, reservists, and spouses—through strategic alliances, advocacy, and access to resources. VWEC's mission-aligned outcomes support financial preparedness, business growth, and expanded contracting opportunities. Learn more at veteranwomensec.org.

