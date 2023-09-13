First cohort of students from American University Kyiv successfully enrolled in Arizona State University dual-degree program

In collaboration with Arizona State University and the Cintana Alliance, AUK brings a transformative higher education experience to Ukrainian students allowing them to undertake dual-degree tracks providing access to world-class education based on U.S. university standards.

TEMPE, Ariz. , Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American University Kyiv (AUK) proudly announces the successful enrollment of its inaugural cohort of students at Arizona State University (ASU). Thirty-three Ukrainian students will pursue their master's studies at ASU through online dual-degree programs without leaving Ukraine. This grants AUK students access to ASU's cutting-edge curriculum, esteemed faculty, research opportunities, and collaborative workshops with fellow American and international students.

AUK is the first university in Ukraine designed as an innovative world-class institution with its foundation based on U.S. university standards. Its partnership with Arizona State University, the #1 most innovative university in the United States, will allow its students to follow the curriculum currently offered by ASU. This is a truly unique opportunity for Ukrainian students to obtain their dual degrees from both universities, AUK and ASU.

Under the current collaboration, Arizona State University offers two online programs for AUK students: Master of Science in Engineering Science and Master of Leadership and Management. Both programs resonate strongly with AUK students, equipping them for roles in Ukraine's post-victory rebuilding efforts. Upon graduation, AUK students will receive master's degrees from ASU and AUK, positioning them for career growth in international organizations or to expand their businesses globally.

"Education is the foundation for the future prosperity of Ukraine. We are happy to greet the first AUK students who this fall will continue their studies at Arizona State University to obtain the unique experience of American education and its values. AUK is aimed to prepare the new generation of professionals to restore Ukraine and make it the most successful country in the region. With these dual-degree opportunities, we contribute to Ukraine's victory and its future rebirth," stressed Dan Rice, AUK President.

"I am pleased that nearly half of AUK's master's students are seizing the dual-degree opportunity, embracing a global perspective, and accessing top-tier knowledge, ASU's faculty, and research. I am sure the dual degree opens our students to new career horizons and the ability to develop their businesses internationally. This is a true example of the AUK slogan "Education that gives freedom" in action," stressed AUK Rector, Dr. Roman Sheremeta.

"Universities are engines of social and global transformation, and the process of earning a college degree is a way for a student to take ownership of the future they deserve," said Executive Vice President and University Provost Nancy Gonzales. "I am inspired by the optimism and resolve shown by the 33 AUK students who are joining Arizona State University to complete their dual degrees. On behalf of ASU, I welcome them to our academic community. We look forward to providing world-class degree programs to more Ukrainians in the years to come through our partnership with AUK."

Today, AUK boasts an extensive portfolio of bachelor's and master's programs through its two schools: the School of Management and the EPAM School of Digital Technologies, offering five bachelor's and four master's programs in business and IT. All of them support the dual-degree tracks with Arizona State University.

About the dual-degree programs with ASU: Through a combination of online and on campus studies, AUK students have the opportunity to obtain a dual degree from American University Kyiv and Arizona State University at the same time, delivering a world-class education for generations of Ukranian students. Current dual degrees are being offered in leadership and global management, business administration, software engineering, technology leadership, industrial engineering and more.

American University of Kyiv ( www.auk.edu.ua ) is offering a U.S. university standard in Ukraine through its partnership with Arizona State University (ASU), one of the largest universities in the U.S. and ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the most innovative university in the U.S. American University Kyiv delivers an American standard of excellence in higher education through its expanding portfolio of undergraduate, graduate, and lifelong learning programs.

SOURCE American University Kyiv