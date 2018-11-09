First Commerce Bank Names Mindiak President And CEO

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Commerce Bank (OTC Pink "CMRB") announced that Mr. Donald Mindiak had been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank and a member of the Bank's Board of Directors. Mr. Mindiak is an accomplished banking professional, with over 33 years experience in the community banking industry. He previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of BCB Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary BCB Bank for approximately 15 years.

Chairman of the Board Abraham S. Opatut stated: "We are fortunate to have a President and CEO with Donald's breadth of experience and the Board looks forward to working with Donald as the Bank enters its next phase of development."

Mr. Mindiak stated: "I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Board of Directors, employees, customers and shareholders of First Commerce Bank while we make the Bank the premier community bank franchise in central and northern New Jersey."

First Commerce Bank is a full-service New Jersey commercial bank which operates through its Lakewood, New Jersey main office and nine additional branch offices in Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Mercer, Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

