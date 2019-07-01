First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union Announced as #1 in-State Credit Union by Forbes

"We are humbled and honored to be named the #1 Best-In-State Credit Union in Pennsylvania," said Donna LoStocco, President and CEO of First Commonwealth. "Our entire team's commitment to carrying out our mission and values, such as excellence and innovation, are reflected in this achievement. We are grateful to our more than 63,000 members for trusting First Commonwealth to empower them in their pursuit of financial happiness."

To generate the 2019 list, Forbes partnered with Statista, a leading market research firm, to survey over 25,000 individuals in the U.S. about their banking relationships. Respondents were asked 20 questions about their experiences with banks and credit unions. Overall satisfaction and recommendation were the primary drivers to determine the rankings, but other factors included trust, digital services, branch services and financial advice.

Overall, three Pennsylvania credit unions were included on the 2019 list with American Heritage Federal Credit Union and PSECU respectively rounding out the state rankings.

In addition to being named the top credit union in Pennsylvania, First Commonwealth also earned the America Saves Designation of Savings Excellence Award. The accolade is given to financial institutions that make extraordinary efforts to encourage people to save. "We are thrilled to see evidence that our community outreach and financial wellness efforts are bearing fruit and helping people change their financial habits for the better," added LoStocco. First Commonwealth, along with 14 other awardees across the nation, helped 246,677 Americans save a total of $503,575,890!

In honor of both awards, First Commonwealth will be holding a Member Appreciation Day at each of its 8 financial centers located throughout the Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, July 2.

ABOUT FIRST COMMONWEALTH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

First Commonwealth, based in Bethlehem, PA, is a leader in banking innovation and the largest credit union in the Greater Lehigh Valley. With eight financial center locations and a best in class digital banking center, First Commonwealth serves more than 62,000 members and 1,500 member companies in the Greater Lehigh Valley and beyond. As a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, First Commonwealth is a leader in the B2C and B2B financial services marketplace and has been committed to growth, innovation, technology and personal, friendly service since 1959. First Commonwealth has 170 employees and $700 million in assets and serves its membership through purpose-driven and mission-based values to help members prosper. First Commonwealth FCU is committed to giving back through their First Commonwealth FCU WE Thrive® Foundation and Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. www.firstcomcu.org

SOURCE First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.firstcomcu.org

