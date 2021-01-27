First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union Celebrates Opening Of New Corporate Headquarters Campus And Flagship Financial Center

The award-winning headquarters facility positions the company to accommodate ongoing strategic growth, attract and retain top talent and offer its diverse workforce a modern, sustainable , and comfortable work environment. FCFCU selected the Lower Macungie Township site because of the area's rapid growth and strong sense of community. The location provides its growing workforce with many nearby amenities and convenient access to major highways for easy commuting from anywhere in and around the Greater Lehigh Valley. FCFCU's commitment to its employees, sustainability, wellness , and a culture aligned with its mission of 'empowering the pursuit of financial happiness' is evident in every design feature and amenity.

"We're proud to continue to invest in the Lehigh Valley and enhance our presence in the communities we serve and where our employees live, work, and play. Our new corporate headquarters allows us to offer an exceptional work environment for our growing workforce. 2020 was an extraordinary year for many reasons. While maintaining continuous business operations throughout COVID-19, we built and opened our new corporate headquarters, our Trexlertown Financial Center featuring our first dedicated small business center, and our first urban location in Downtown Allentown. We kept our employees safe and engaged by offering the option of flexible schedules and remote working to help balance new demands of work and home. Our projects also contributed to the local economy with local design and construction partners and services whenever possible to provide new jobs in our thriving community," said Donna LoStocco, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Commonwealth.

FCFCU's new headquarters was designed and built to be a high functioning, friendly, and safe environment that offers an enjoyable and healthy 'home at work' experience for its 220 employees. The facility will accommodate the company's ongoing growth and includes enhanced health and safety features. "We're thrilled to be part of the growing and thriving Lower Macungie community and bring this beautiful and highly functional new headquarters to our employees. Our project is unique in that every aspect of our new headquarters came from input from our employees. We wanted the facility to be 'for employees, by employees' and that's the approach we took through every phase of the project to bring our mission, vision, and core values to life. Our cross-functional HQ Steering Team guided every aspect including site selection, floorplan design, interior design, materials selection, furniture selection, construction, branding, meeting room naming, and amenities such as selection of gym equipment, patio workspace features, and even the free coffee, tea, and hot chocolate flavors in our cafés. With construction well underway at the onset of COVID-19, our exceptional team members and design and construction partners found creative solutions to every challenge and worked tirelessly to deliver our new corporate headquarters on time and in a safe and healthy environment," said Tricia Szurgot, Chief Operating Officer of First Commonwealth and Executive Project Lead.

First Commonwealth FCU consolidated two corporate operations centers in Bethlehem and Allentown, with both properties being sold in 2020. Major project partners include Boyle Construction (construction), MKSD Architects (design), Corporate Environments (furniture), and Projekt Inc. (branding). Additional project partners include HB Engineers, Newton Engineering, Jaindl Land Development, and Colliers International. FCFCU owns the 81,000 SF mixed-use building, occupying 61,000 SF. The building also includes two - 13,000 SF and 7,000 SF - commercial/retail tenant spaces with exterior first floor entrances. FCFCU has secured tenants for both spaces.

For more information and details on features and amenities and a photo gallery, please visit: Headquarters - First Commonwealth Credit Union (firstcomcu.org).

ABOUT FIRST COMMONWEALTH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union (FCFCU) is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial services cooperative serving more than 68,000 members and 1,500 businesses in the Greater Lehigh Valley since 1959. A nationally recognized leader in consumer and business banking innovation and service, FCFCU is committed to 'Banking for Good' and investing heavily in the Lehigh Valley community. As the Forbes' #1 Credit Union in PA in both 2020 and 2019, and winner of numerous community service awards, First Commonwealth FCU is among the highest ranked credit unions by the National Credit Union Administration. With a mission of "empowering the pursuit of financial happiness" and core values of "honesty, innovation, generosity, humility, excellence and respect" FCFCU is focused on bringing affordable, easy to use financial services to everyone in the Lehigh Valley community. With eleven financial centers, 24/7 account access, a best-in-class digital banking center and dedicated small business center, First Commonwealth FCU provides trusted financial services in the communities they serve. First Commonwealth FCU serves its membership through purpose-driven and mission-based values to help members empower their pursuit of financial happiness through all the stages of life.

RELATED LINKS

Headquarters - First Commonwealth Credit Union (firstcomcu.org)

Efficiency & Sustainability - First Commonwealth Credit Union (firstcomcu.org)

Wellness & Amenities - First Commonwealth Credit Union (firstcomcu.org)

Banking for Good. – First Commonwealth

SOURCE First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.firstcomcu.org

