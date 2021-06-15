First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union Launches "Work First" Employer Partner Program, Supporting Lehigh Valley Employers In War For Talent With Free Employee Concierge Banking & Financial Health Benefit

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union, the #1 ranked credit union in PA by Forbes, announces the launch of Work First by First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union. The program brings inclusive access to full-service concierge banking and financial health services directly to the diverse Lehigh Valley workforce, while supporting businesses in enhancing employee engagement and retention.

Financial concerns can lead to more stress and less productivity among employees - and impact a business's success. Work First by First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union offers employers of any size a unique, comprehensive and long-lasting solution that brings benefits like free 24/7 VIP banking, free investment advisory, free financial counseling, free financial health checks and debt counseling services directly to employees and their families. As businesses look to offer meaningful and robust employee benefits while balancing cost, Work First empowers businesses to immediately build loyalty with employees and their families during the onboarding process, while offering life-changing benefits. Work First is free and open to any business in the Greater Lehigh Valley.

"We believe everyone deserves a better banking experience and inclusive access to financial tools and resources through all life stages – regardless of income. While navigating the pandemic and listening closely to our members' changing needs, we adapted our business, amplified our mission and looked for innovative solutions to help when, where and how our members needed us. We saw a critical need among businesses in the Lehigh Valley to help their employees navigate changing financial situations while working to also engage and retain those employees to keep their business running. We took this as a call to action with a new strategic focus on supporting businesses and employers in our communities. We designed Work First to fill a critical gap for employers and to empower the pursuit of financial happiness for more individuals and families directly through the diverse Lehigh Valley workforce," said Tricia Szurgot, Chief Operating Office for First Commonwealth.

Work First by First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union is a free, full-service banking and financial health program that delivers access, convenience, preferred pricing, financial education, and all the advantages of a credit union into the workplace. "Work First is a more personal way to bank, providing our 1,800+ Employer Partners, their employees and families with convenient and affordable banking services and financial health resources that are personalized to each individual – available in both English and Spanish. First Commonwealth Employer Partners can offer all the benefits of Work First to their entire workforce from day one. We invite any employer in the Lehigh Valley to become part of the First Commonwealth family as an Employer Partner. Registration is simple and free, and our team of experts work with you to understand your business and workforce and integrate Work First into your employee benefits offerings. Think of it as a no-cost, financially focused extension to your company's benefits package that also helps you engage and retain employees," said James Gagliano, Chief Experience Office for First Commonwealth.

Work First by First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union offers benefits for employees and their families:

FREE membership to the #1 ranked CU in PA (by Forbes) and largest CU in the Lehigh Valley

11 Convenient locations + Access to network Shared Branching & Surcharge-Free ATMs

24/7 account access with our NEW Digital Banking

Concierge Banking Services — when and where it's convenient for you

Personal Financial Management Tools & Resources

FREE one-on-one Financial Counseling, Debt Management & Credit Repair

FREE lunch & learn seminars

FREE financial health check-ups

Investment advisory & wealth management services

Value checking with no monthly fee or minimum balance

Special Partner Offers & Preferred Pricing

Bilingual capabilities

"What makes this program special is that it allows us to develop an even more intimate relationship with our members to ensure we align more specifically to their goals and help empower them on their pursuit of financial happiness. It's a program is personalized to the individual and their needs through all life stages," added Gagliano. To learn more about becoming an Employer Partner, please visit: https://firstcommonwealth.org/work-first/

ABOUT FIRST COMMONWEALTH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union (FCFCU) is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial services cooperative serving more than 68,000 members and 1,500 businesses in the Greater Lehigh Valley since 1959. A nationally recognized leader in consumer and business banking innovation and service, FCFCU is committed to offering a more inclusive, better banking experience and investing heavily in the Lehigh Valley community. As the Forbes' #1 Credit Union in PA in both 2020 and 2019, and winner of numerous community service awards, First Commonwealth FCU is among the highest ranked credit unions by the National Credit Union Administration. With a mission of "empowering the pursuit of financial happiness" and core values of "honesty, innovation, generosity, humility, excellence and respect" FCFCU is focused on bringing affordable, easy to use financial services to everyone in the Lehigh Valley community. With eleven financial centers, 24/7 account access, a best-in-class digital banking center and dedicated small business center, First Commonwealth FCU provides trusted financial services in the communities they serve. First Commonwealth FCU serves its membership through purpose-driven and mission-based values to help members empower their pursuit of financial happiness through all the stages of life.

