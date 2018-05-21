First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union Relocated Lehighton Financial Center to Carbon Plaza Mall

First Commonwealth's new and improved Lehighton Financial Center features the same friendly faces with a modern look and feel, dedicated space for financial wellness and social spaces for conversation. The new Financial Center is designed to enhance the member experience, utilizing new technology and extended hours. The new stand-alone drive-up in the mall parking lot also features new technology with live Video Associates and extended hours. First Commonwealth is making it easier and more convenient for members to do their banking. With convenient financial centers and the latest technology, members can choose in person or remote solutions to meet their needs. The new Lehighton Financial Center offers easy access from inside the mall or direct from the parking lot, free financial wellness seminars and a café with free coffee.

First Commonwealth is invested in Carbon County, with dedicated team members serving both consumers and businesses. All current Lehighton Financial Center Associates have moved to the new location and will continue to serve First Commonwealth members in the Lehighton community at the Carbon Plaza Mall.. All First Commonwealth Associates are Certified Financial Wellness Coaches and are ready to help members manage their finances and plan their future. Associates are already ready to help its members navigate the new technology to complete everyday transactions such as deposits, withdrawals, transfers, loan payments, applications and more, using ITM's, Remote Deposit, Online Banking, Online Application Center, Online Appointment Scheduling and Video Consultations with a Financial Specialist.

Tricia Szurgot, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, said of the relocation and modernized financial center, "Our Lehighton team is excited about the changes, new look and feel, enhanced convenience, extended hours, financial wellness center and our new café. Lehighton is a wonderful community and our team considers our members here family. We want to provide new, friendly spaces for more social interaction and good conversation so we can spend more quality time face-to-face with members. This is about helping improve our members' lives, doing good in the community and creating connections, conversations and opportunities through financial wellness versus just doing transactions."

First Commonwealth supports the community and local economy and is proud to have utilized the services of local contractor F. J. Lesher General Contractor, LLC as their partner for the new construction, following through with their commitment to "do good in the community" by investing in local businesses.

First Commonwealth, based in Bethlehem, PA, is a leader in banking innovation and the largest credit union in the Greater Lehigh Valley. With eight financial center locations and a best in class digital banking center, First Commonwealth serves more than 57,000 members and 1,200 member companies in the Greater Lehigh Valley and beyond. As a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, First Commonwealth is a leader in the B2C and B2B financial services marketplace and has been committed to growth, innovation, technology and personal, friendly service since 1959. First Commonwealth has 170 employees and $700 million in assets and serves its membership through purpose-driven and mission-based values to help members prosper. First Commonwealth FCU is committed to giving back through their First Commonwealth FCU WE Thrive® Foundation and Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. www.firstcomcu.org

