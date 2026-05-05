First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union Selects FirstLight to Support Digital Banking and Disaster Recovery Strategy

FirstLight's reliable, low-latency connectivity and secure, geo-diverse infrastructure help power seamless member experiences

ALBANY, N.Y., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight , a leading provider of digital infrastructure and technology solutions in the Northeast, today announced that First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union has selected FirstLight to provide Internet service to the majority of its Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania area branches.

First Commonwealth selected FirstLight for its ability to deliver reliable, low-latency connectivity backed by responsive, local support. As more members rely on digital services and real-time access to financial tools, maintaining consistent performance across branches and applications is a key priority. FirstLight's network is designed to keep locations online and transactions moving without disruption, helping First Commonwealth deliver a seamless member experience.

First Commonwealth also selected FirstLight's Brunswick, Maine Data Center for colocation and disaster recovery services.

"We arrived at the Brunswick Data Center at 2 a.m. to install our gear and needed assistance," said Mason Reimert, First Commonwealth Assistant Vice President, IT Infrastructure. "FirstLight's NOC was immediately available to help us. Most providers we've dealt with would have had us wait until the next day's normal business hours. FirstLight's customer service and responsiveness stood out compared to our past experiences."

"Our organization requires a trusted Internet provider to ensure our members are able to conduct transactions quickly and seamlessly at any hour of the day," added Reimert. "Financial strength aside, a credit union is only as good as its ability to connect with its members."

FirstLight's Brunswick Data Center provides a secure, resilient environment with geographic separation from First Commonwealth's primary operations, while remaining accessible within a day's drive. FirstLight's Brunswick Data Center is a SOC 2 Type 2-certified facility and is compliant with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), with multi-layered physical security, redundant power, and diverse network connectivity.

"It was important to find a data center that was far enough away from our branches to provide a secure location in the event of a natural disaster or other emergency, but close enough to allow access to our data and servers within a day's drive," said Reimert.

"Financial institutions depend on technology that works without interruption, and they need a provider they can count on when it matters most," said John Romagnoli, FirstLight's Vice President, Product & Marketing. "By delivering both the network and data center infrastructure, we help simplify operations, reduce vendor complexity, and give organizations like First Commonwealth the confidence to keep moving forward."

About FirstLight Fiber, Inc.

FirstLight is a regional digital infrastructure provider that owns and operates a high-performance fiber network across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. Headquartered in Albany, New York, the company delivers business-grade connectivity, data center, cloud, security, and unified communications services for organizations with mission-critical IT needs.

FirstLight's owned fiber network spans more than 25,000 route miles and reaches over 125,000 serviceable locations, enabling low-latency, reliable connectivity for enterprise and carrier customers. By controlling its network infrastructure, FirstLight is able to deliver consistent performance, faster issue resolution, and tightly integrated services across fiber connectivity, SD-WAN, SASE, cloud, data center, and unified communication solutions.

FirstLight serves a broad range of customers, including national wireless and wireline carriers, healthcare systems, financial institutions, manufacturers, research organizations, educational institutions, and local and state governments throughout the region.

For more information about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net or follow the company on X, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact:

John Romagnoli

[email protected]

About First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union

First Commonwealth, headquartered in Allentown, PA, is one of the most accomplished and preeminent credit unions serving Pennsylvania and New Jersey. With 14 locations and a top-tier digital banking experience, it serves over 95,000 members and 2,400 companies. Since 1959, First Commonwealth has prioritized growth, innovation, technology, and friendly service. First Commonwealth has 260+ employees and over $1.4 billion in assets, operating as a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative embodying purpose-driven values.

SOURCE FirstLight Fiber