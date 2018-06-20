First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union's Chief Marketing & Experience Officer Wins 2018 NAFCU Professional of the Year Award

"Tricia is an entrepreneur at heart and natural born leader, with a compelling presence that exudes confidence, poise and professionalism. She has been able to inject a burst of innovation and creativity through not only the areas she is responsible for, but the organization as a whole", said Donna LoStocco, President and CEO of First Commonwealth.

As Chief Marketing and Experience Officer for the largest credit union in the Lehigh Valley (57,000 members, 1,200 member companies and $700 million in assets), Szurgot is responsible for marketing, communications, member experience, retail delivery, business development, deposit management, corporate social responsibility and is Executive Director of the new First Commonwealth FCU WE Thrive LV® Foundation. "With more than half of all First Commonwealth team members under Tricia's leadership, her ability to bring greater humanity and a more personalized immersive experience to our members and our teams has been unprecedented. Her vision is taking our business to new heights and changing our organizational culture for the better every day", added LoStocco.

Szurgot said, "I'm pleased and humbled to receive this award from NAFCU and to join other industry leaders who I admire and respect in receiving this distinguished honor. A very special thank you to the entire First Commonwealth team for making this possible, believing in our transformation and working so passionately every day to deliver exceptional experiences that result in positive impacts for our members and communities."

Szurgot has a long history of innovation in the marketing and leadership sectors. She was awarded the prestigious 2017 CMO of the Year Officers Award by The CMO Club, made up of the world's leading CMOs, and has been awarded the recipient of eleven national marketing, branding and communications awards in her 20+ years in senior management. Additionally, Szurgot was recently named a 2018 Woman of Influence by the Lehigh Valley Business Journal, which recognizes female leaders in the Greater Lehigh Valley for their contributions to their companies, industries and communities.

Aside from her many professional achievements, Tricia has mentored hundreds of future marketers throughout her 20+ years as a marketing leader, specifically in the financial services industry. She is a regular speaker at regional and national conferences, specifically related to corporate social responsibility, brand experience and professional empowerment.

This year's NAFCU Annual Awards Competition honored eight winners in total and was selected by a committee of credit union leaders. Nominees for CEO of the Year, Credit Union of the Year, Professional of the Year and Volunteer of the Year were judged in two categories: credit unions with assets of more than $250 million and those with assets of $250 million or less. Szurgot was a winner among credit unions with assets of more than $250 million.

ABOUT FIRST COMMONWEALTH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

First Commonwealth, based in Bethlehem, PA, is a leader in banking innovation and the largest credit union in the Greater Lehigh Valley. With eight financial center locations and a best in class digital banking center, First Commonwealth serves more than 57,000 members and 1,200 member companies in the Greater Lehigh Valley and beyond. As a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, First Commonwealth is a leader in the B2C and B2B financial services marketplace and has been committed to growth, innovation, technology and personal, friendly service since 1959. First Commonwealth has 170 employees and $700 million in assets and serves its membership through purpose-driven and mission-based values to help members prosper. First Commonwealth FCU is committed to giving back through their First Commonwealth FCU WE Thrive® Foundation and Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. www.firstcomcu.org

