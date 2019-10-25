First Community Announces CFO Transition

Donald "Shawn" Jordan has been selected as First Community's new Chief Financial Officer and will assume this position upon the retirement of Mr. Sawyer. In his 28 years of experience in the banking industry, Mr. Jordan has held leadership and executive positions with public and private financial institutions including local, regional and national organizations. His responsibilities have included corporate analytics, strategic planning, budgeting, forecasting, internal reporting, balance sheet management, interest rate risk planning, allowance for credit losses including CECL, regulatory relations, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Jordan's most recent role was with IBERIABANK, a $32 billion asset institution where he served as Senior Vice President and Manager of Corporate Analytics. Prior to joining IBERIABANK, Mr. Jordan worked with AloStar Bank of Commerce where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Centre College and an MBA from Eastern Kentucky University. Mr. Crapps commented, "Shawn's long tenure in the banking industry combined with diverse experience in various finance roles have well prepared him for this opportunity." In reflecting on Mr. Jordan's hiring as First Community's new Chief Financial Officer role, Mr. Crapps noted, "Shawn brings his passion and enthusiasm along with his talent and experience to his new role and we are excited about the contributions he will make as our Chief Financial Officer and as a member of the bank's Executive Leadership Team."