First Community Bank Adds Local Mortgage Executive to Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Bank (FCB) has added Keith Canter to its Board of Directors. Canter is CEO of First Community Mortgage, and one of the 19-year-old organization's founders.

Keith Canter, First Community Mortgage, joins board of First Community Bank.

"Keith already has a close working relationship with the bank and with so many people in our community that his joining First Community Bank's board is a natural," says Scott Cocanougher, CEO of the bank, who also is a board member. "He brings tremendous talents and experience to our organization and understands well its unique role in the community, including our emphasis on people and on community reinvestment."

Canter is a financial services executive and entrepreneur. In addition to his role of CEO of First Community Mortgage (FCM), he also serves as Chair and President of FCM Cares, FCM's employee-driven, community-focused foundation. Based in Murfreesboro, FCM is a full-service residential mortgage lender that originates mortgages in 46 states. Canter was previously a partner in Cambridge Equities, LLC, and served on the Advisory Board for the Tennessee Housing Development Agency.

"I am honored and excited to join the bank's board, especially knowing First Community Bank's heart and investment are in the community, including its focus on people – from its team members and shareholders to the citizens of the communities we serve," Canter says. "I look forward to lending whatever expertise I can while also learning how I can help this hometown bank continue to be best positioned to serve future generations of Middle Tennesseans."

In addition to Canter, other members of First Community Bank's board are Lee Adcock, general contractor; Mark Cannon, retired telecom executive; Dr. Jimmy Clark, retired dentist; Tom Clifford, retired, First Community Bank; Cocanougher; and Barry Cooper, private investor.

First Community Bank of Tennessee opened its doors on Elm Street in Shelbyville in 1988, building a reputation on quality customer service. It has grown to over 80 employees, opening four additional branches. In 2002, FCB purchased a mortgage business, now known as First Community Mortgage. The bank is positioned well for future growth in Middle Tennessee, serving customers in Bedford, Moore and Rutherford counties. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS # 409554

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It funded over $3.5 billion in home loans in 2020, and was recently ranked 5th among top mortgage lenders in Metro Nashville, based on 2019 volume. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700.

Media inquiries

B. Andrew (Drew) Plant

[email protected]

678-637-5532

First Community Bank

Scott Cocanougher, CEO and President

[email protected]

931-684-5800

First Community Mortgage

Megan Chastain, VP of Marketing

[email protected]

731-610-1504

SOURCE First Community Mortgage

