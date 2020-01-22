First Community Corporation Announces Annual and Fourth Quarter Earnings and Increased Cash Dividend

LEXINGTON, S.C., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

Net income of $11.0 million in 2019 and $2.7 million for the fourth quarter

in 2019 and for the fourth quarter Diluted EPS of $1.45 per common share for the year of 2019 and $0.36 per common share for the fourth quarter

per common share for the year of 2019 and per common share for the fourth quarter Increased cash dividend to $0.12 per common share, the 72 nd consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders, highest dividend ever paid by the company

per common share, the 72 consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders, highest dividend ever paid by the company Pure (non-CD) deposit growth, including customer cash management accounts, of $75.4 million during the year, a 9.4% growth rate

during the year, a 9.4% growth rate Loan growth of $18.6 million during the year, a 2.6 % growth rate

during the year, a 2.6 % growth rate Key credit quality metrics continue to be excellent with 2019 net loan recoveries of $293 thousand and non-performing assets of 0.32% and past dues of 0.06% at year end

and non-performing assets of 0.32% and past dues of 0.06% at year end Mortgage revenue of $4.6 million , a 16.9% increase in 2019

, a 16.9% increase in 2019 Investment advisory revenue of $2.0 million , a 20.1% increase in 2019

Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq: FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, reported net income for the fourth quarter and year end of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2019 net income was $11.0 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.45. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.7 million and diluted earnings per share were $0.36. First Community President and CEO Michael Crapps commented, "We are pleased with our pure deposit growth, the performance of our loan portfolio, and the benefit that our fee income lines of business provide; all of which continue to be strengths of our company. Our model is built on the diversity of revenue so that in times of margin pressure our sources of fee revenue, mortgage and investment advisory lines of business, really outperform."

Cash Dividend and Capital

The Board of Directors has approved an increase in the cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2019 to $0.12 per common share. This dividend is payable on February 14, 2020 to shareholders of record of the company's common stock as of January 31, 2020. Mr. Crapps commented, "The entire board is pleased that our company's strong financial performance enables us to increase the cash dividend to the highest level ever paid by the company. We are also proud that dividend payments have continued uninterrupted for 72 consecutive quarters."

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company completed the previously announced repurchase of 300,000 shares of the company's outstanding common stock at a cost of $5,637,257 with an average price per share of $18.79. The company also announced during the third quarter of 2019 the approval of a second share repurchase of up to 200,000 shares of the company's outstanding common stock. No share repurchases have been made under the second share repurchase. Crapps noted, "Our initial share repurchase was completed very quickly. This approved second share repurchase provides us with some flexibility in managing capital going forward."

In 2018, the Federal Reserve increased the asset size to qualify as a small bank holding company. As a result of this change, the company is generally not subject to the Federal Reserve capital requirements unless advised otherwise. The bank remains subject to capital requirements including a minimum leverage ratio and a minimum ratio of "qualifying capital" to risk weighted assets. These requirements are essentially the same as those that applied to the company prior to the change in the definition of a small bank holding company. Each of the regulatory capital ratios for the bank exceed the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute. At December 31, 2019, the bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based) were 9.95%, 13.44%, and 14.23%, respectively. This compares to the same ratios as of December 31, 2018 of 9.98%, 13.19%, and 13.96%, respectively. As of December 31, 2019, the bank's Common Equity Tier One ratio was 13.44% compared to 13.19% at December 31, 2018. Further, the company's Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets ratio was 9.02% as of December 31, 2019 compared to 8.92% as of December 31, 2018.

Asset Quality

The company's asset quality remains excellent. The non-performing assets ratio was 0.32% of total assets at December 31, 2019 compared to 0.37% at December 31, 2018. The nominal level of non-performing assets was $3.7 million at year-end 2019 down from $4.0 million at the end of 2018. The past due ratio for all loans was 0.06% at year-end 2019 down from 0.26% at year-end 2018.

During the fourth quarter the bank experienced net loan recoveries of $79 thousand, with overall net loan recoveries for the year of 2019 of $293 thousand. The ratio of classified loans plus OREO now stands at 5.12% of total bank regulatory risk-based capital as of December 31, 2019.

Balance Sheet

(Numbers in millions)



Quarter

Ended 12/31/19 Quarter

Ended 9/30/19 Quarter Ended 12/31/18 12 Month $ Variance 12 Month % Variance Assets









Investments $288.8 $267.1 $256.0 $32.8 12.8% Loans 737.0 735.1 718.5 18.5 2.6%











Liabilities









Total Pure Deposits $847.3 $804.1 $777.2 $70.1 9.0% Certificates of Deposit 140.9 144.7 148.3 (7.4) (5.0%) Total Deposits $988.2 $948.8 $925.5 62.7 6.8%











Customer Cash Management $33.3 $34.3 $28.0 $5.3 18.8% FHLB Advances 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0% Junior Subordinated Debt 15.0 15.0 15.0 0.00 0.0%











Total Funding $1,036.7 $998.3 $968.7 $67.9 7.0% Cost of Funds (including demand deposits) 0.56% 0.61% 0.49%

7 bps Cost of Deposits 0.47% 0.52% 0.39%

8 bps

Mr. Crapps commented, "Loan growth was muted in 2019 as production was offset by higher than normal levels of early payoffs. In 2017 and 2018, the ratio of loan portfolio growth to loan production was 38.9%. In 2019, that same ratio was only 13.4%. A highlight of the year was strong pure deposit growth, including cash management accounts, of $75.4 million which represents an annual growth rate of 9.4%. Cost of funds, although up year-over-year, declined on a linked quarter basis after peaking in the third quarter."

Revenue

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the year of 2019 increased 3.1% to $36.8 million compared to $35.7 million for the year of 2018. On a linked quarter basis net interest income was flat at $9.4 million. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.56% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.60% in the third quarter of the year after adjusting for the benefit of a non-accrual interest recovery in the third quarter. Mr. Crapps commented, "Margin and net interest margin continue to be a point of focus for us given the rate environment and the competition for loans and deposits. While margin is an important metric to measure, we are also focused on net interest income which translates directly to increasing revenue."

Non-Interest Income

During the fourth quarter, the bank made the decision to consolidate the mortgage support and credit functions into its Administrative Center. This was done to gain greater efficiency and collaboration. This action resulted in a write down of the real estate in the amount of $282 thousand as a charge to Non-Interest Income. Once the building is sold, occupancy cost will be positively impacted by $91 thousand annually.

The mortgage line of business had another record quarter with $39.1 million in production. This represents a 51.6% increase over the production in the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenue also had a substantial increase at 58.9% over the same time period.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the investment advisory line of business had $585 thousand in revenue which represents a 22.9% increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Notably, Assets Under Management (AUM) ended 2019 at $369.7 million, which represents a 28% increase during the year.

Mr. Crapps noted, "Our strategy of generating revenue streams from multiple lines of business continues to serve us well and both the mortgage and investment advisory lines of business performed nicely in 2019 with revenue increases of 16.9% and 20.1% respectively. We continue to focus on leveraging each of our lines of business."

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased during the fourth quarter of 2019 by $73 thousand driven by the planned increase in marketing expense and miscellaneous technology related items. This was partially offset by reduced compensation, FDIC insurance and OREO expenses. Mr. Crapps commented, "During 2018 and 2019, we made significant strategic investments in our franchise, including three new offices, our mobile and digital banking platforms and additional team members. While certain expenses will fluctuate on a quarterly basis, the annualized rate of increase is planned to decelerate as we strive for operating leverage and greater efficiency."

First Community Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FCCO" and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina. First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and services, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, and Upstate, South Carolina markets as well as Augusta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans, goals, projections and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, include, among others, the following: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework; (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt markets and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the company; (6) technology and cybersecurity risks, including potential business disruptions, reputational risks, and financial losses, associated with potential attacks on or failures by our computer systems and computer systems of our vendors and other third parties; and (7) risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, or in any of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC since the end of the fiscal year covered by our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. We can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION





















BALANCE SHEET DATA











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













At December 31,









2019 2018

















Total Assets



$ 1,170,279 $1,091,595



Other short-term investments (1)

32,741 17,940



Investment Securities



288,792 256,022



Loans held for sale



11,155 3,223



Loans



737,028 718,462



Allowance for Loan Losses



6,627 6,263



Goodwill



14,637 14,637



Other Intangibles



1,483 2,006



Total Deposits



988,201 925,523



Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 33,296 28,022



Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

211 231



Junior Subordinated Debt



14,964 14,964



Shareholders' Equity



120,194 112,497

















Book Value Per Common Share

$ 16.16 $ 14.73



Tangible Book Value Per Common Share

$ 13.99 $ 12.55



Equity to Assets



10.27% 10.31%



Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.02% 8.92%



Loan to Deposit Ratio



75.71% 77.98%



Allowance for Loan Losses/Loans

0.90% 0.87%



(1) Includes federal funds sold, securities sold under agreements to resell and interest-bearing deposits















Regulatory Ratios:(Bank)











Leverage Ratio



9.95% 9.98%



Tier 1 Capital Ratio



13.44% 13.19%



Total Capital Ratio



14.23% 13.96%



Common Equity Tier 1



13.44% 13.19%



Tier 1 Regulatory Capital



$ 112,503 $ 107,806



Total Regulatory Capital



$ 119,130 $ 114,069



Common Equity Tier 1



$ 112,503 $ 107,806



Average Balances:















Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2019 2018

2019 2018













Average Total Assets

$ 1,151,456 $ 1,091,208

$ 1,116,217 $ 1,076,671 Average Loans

748,132 713,135

735,343 686,438 Average Earning Assets

1,052,289 995,721

1,018,510 981,215 Average Deposits

967,534 923,930

934,940 915,138 Average Other Borrowings

51,136 49,006

52,427 46,155 Average Shareholders' Equity

119,586 109,144

116,980 107,178













Asset Quality:















December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,



2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period)









Special Mention

$ 4,936 $ 5,322 $ 5,704 $ 5,871 $ 7,230 Substandard

4,691 4,658 5,307 5,322 4,326 Doubtful

- - - - - Pass

727,401 725,094 715,696 707,227 706,906



$ 737,028 $ 735,074 $ 726,707 $ 718,420 $ 718,462

















December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31 December 31,



2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Nonperforming Assets:











Non-accrual loans

$ 2,329 $ 2,275 $ 2,691 2,641 $ 2,546 Other real estate owned

1,410 1,412 1,412 1,460 1,460 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - 33 - 22 31 Total nonperforming assets $ 3,739 $ 3,720 $ 4,103 $ 4,123 $ 4,037 Accruing trouble debt restructurings $ 1,905 $ 1,880 $ 1,953 $ 1,991 $ 1,835

















Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2019 2018

2019 2018 Loans charged-off

$ 13 $ 26

$ 44 $ 35 Overdrafts charged-off

20 29

100 129 Loan recoveries

(92) (3)

(337) (249) Overdraft recoveries

(8) (9)

(32) (35) Net Charge-offs (recoveries)

$ (67) $ 43

$ (225) $ (120) Net Charge-offs to Average Loans n/a 0.01%

n/a n/a

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION





























INCOME STATEMENT DATA































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Year ended





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,





2019 2018

2019 2018

2019 2018

2019 2018

2019 2018

Interest Income

$ 10,785 $ 10,594

$ 10,864 $ 9,985

$ 10,606 $ 9,819

$ 10,374 $ 9,331

$ 42,630 $ 39,729

Interest Expense

1,426 1,202

1,511 1,102

1,490 880

1,354 797

5,781 3,981

Net Interest Income

9,359 9,392

9,353 8,883

9,116 8,939

9,020 8,534

36,849 35,748

Provision for Loan Losses

- 94

25 21

9 29

105 202

139 346

Net Interest Income After Provision

9,359 9,298

9,328 8,862

9,107 8,910

8,915 8,332

36,710 35,402

Non-interest Income:































Deposit service charges

437 449

421 434

380 423

411 463

1,649 1,769

Mortgage banking income

1,222 769

1,251 1,159

1,238 1,016

844 951

4,555 3,895

Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions 585 476

509 423

489 401

438 383

2,021 1,683

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

1 (332)

- -

164 94

(29) (104)

136 (342)

Gain (loss) on sale of other assets

- 16

- (29)

(3) 22

- 15

(3) 24

Write-down on bank property held-for-sale (282) -

- -

- -

- -

(282) -

Other

966 882

932 855

918 955

845 923

3,660 3,615

Total non-interest income

2,929 2,260

3,113 2,842

3,186 2,911

2,509 2,631

11,736 10,644

Non-interest Expense:































Salaries and employee benefits

5,416 4,978

5,465 5,079

5,210 4,881

5,170 4,577

21,261 19,515

Occupancy

691 572

703 611

647 583

655 614

2,696 2,380

Equipment

353 346

365 388

389 398

386 381

1,493 1,513

Marketing and public relations

351 459

159 177

430 194

175 89

1,114 919

FDIC assessment

(78) 117

(10) 94

71 83

74 81

57 375

Other real estate expense

3 12

31 37

18 31

29 18

81 98

Amortization of intangibles

126 136

133 142

132 143

132 142

523 563

Other

2,001 1,550

1,944 1,606

1,743 1,912

1,702 1,692

7,392 6,760

Total non-interest expense

8,863 8,170

8,790 8,134

8,640 8,225

8,323 7,594

34,617 32,123

Income before taxes

3,425 3,388

3,651 3,570

3,653 3,596

3,101 3,369

13,829 13,923

Income tax expense

727 702

753 737

772 595

606 660

2,858 2,694

Net Income

$ 2,698 $ 2,686

$ 2,898 $ 2,833

$ 2,881 $ 3,001

$ 2,495 $ 2,709

$ 10,971 $ 11,229



































Per share data:































Net income, basic

$ 0.36 $ 0.35

$ 0.39 $ 0.37

$ 0.38 $ 0.40

$ 0.33 $ 0.36

$ 1.46 $ 1.48

Net income, diluted

$ 0.36 $ 0.35

$ 0.39 $ 0.37

$ 0.37 $ 0.39

$ 0.33 $ 0.35

$ 1.45 $ 1.45



































Average number of shares outstanding - basic 7,403,206 7,598,531

7,386,437 7,592,140

7,626,559 7,573,252

7,633,908 7,569,038

7,510,338 7,581,054

Average number of shares outstanding - diluted 7,468,881 7,732,100

7,463,258 7,724,410

7,704,221 7,726,479

7,724,780 7,712,534

7,588,300 7,730,580

Shares outstanding period end

7,440,026 7,638,681

7,408,879 7,629,638

7,511,164 7,605,053

7,664,967 7,600,690

7,440,026 7,638,681

Return on average assets

0.93% 0.98%

1.03% 1.03%

1.05% 1.12%

0.93% 1.04%

0.98% 1.04%

Return on average common equity

8.95% 9.76%

9.84% 10.42%

9.86% 11.35%

8.89% 10.40%

9.38% 10.48%

Return on average common tangible equity 10.35% 11.53%

11.39% 12.36%

11.46% 13.51%

10.41% 12.41%

10.91% 12.44%

Net Interest Margin (non taxable equivalent) 3.53% 3.74%

3.62% 3.55%

3.64% 3.67%

3.68% 3.61%

3.62% 3.64%

Net Interest Margin (taxable equivalent)

3.56% 3.79%

3.65% 3.60%

3.67% 3.71%

3.73% 3.66%

3.65% 3.69%

Efficiency Ratio (1)

70.09% 67.52%

70.51% 69.37%

71.18% 69.96%

72.01% 67.39%

70.52% 68.06%

(1) Calculated by dividing non-interest expense by net interest income on tax equivalent basis and non interest income, excluding securities gains or losses and write-down on bank property held-for-sale.





FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities

















Three months ended December 31, 2019

Three months ended December 31, 2018

Average Interest Yield/

Average Interest Yield/

Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Balance Earned/Paid Rate Assets













Earning assets













Loans $ 748,132 $ 8,954 4.75%

$ 713,135 $ 8,816 4.90% Securities 273,108 1,711 2.49%

260,953 1,666 2.53% Other short-term investments 31,049 120 1.53%

21,633 113 2.07% Total earning assets 1,052,289 10,785 4.07%

995,721 10,595 4.22% Cash and due from banks 15,488





13,586



Premises and equipment 36,075





34,708



Intangible assets 16,180





16,707



Other assets 38,055





36,716



Allowance for loan losses (6,631)





(6,230)



Total assets $ 1,151,456





$ 1,091,208



















Liabilities













Interest-bearing liabilities













Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 221,954 $ 148 0.26%

$ 195,070 $ 149 0.30% Money market accounts 189,505 408 0.85%

187,981 291 0.61% Savings deposits 101,808 34 0.13%

107,259 36 0.13% Time deposits 172,763 568 1.30%

179,557 428 0.95% Other borrowings 51,136 268 2.08%

49,006 300 2.43% Total interest-bearing liabilities 737,166 1,426 0.77%

718,873 1,204 0.66% Demand deposits 281,504





254,063



Other liabilities 13,200





9,128



Shareholders' equity 119,586





109,144



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,151,456





$ 1,091,208



















Cost of deposits, including demand deposits



0.47%





0.39% Cost of funds, including demand deposits



0.56%





0.49% Net interest spread



3.30%





3.56% Net interest income/margin

$ 9,359 3.53%



$ 9,391 3.74% Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent)

$ 9,435 3.56%



$ 9,509 3.79%

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities

















Year ended December 31, 2019

Year ended December 31, 2018

Average Interest Yield/

Average Interest Yield/

Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Balance Earned/Paid Rate Assets













Earning assets













Loans $ 735,343 $ 35,447 4.82%

$ 686,438 $ 32,790 4.78% Securities 257,587 6,635 2.58%

271,621 6,521 2.40% Other short-term investments 25,580 548 2.14%

23,156 419 1.81% Total earning assets 1,018,510 42,630 4.19%

981,215 39,730 4.05% Cash and due from banks 14,362





13,446



Premises and equipment 35,893





34,905



Intangible assets 16,376





16,881



Other assets 37,513





36,299



Allowance for loan losses (6,437)





(6,075)



Total assets $ 1,116,217





$ 1,076,671



















Liabilities













Interest-bearing liabilities













Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 208,750 $ 591 0.28%

$ 192,420 $ 443 0.23% Money market accounts 181,695 1,690 0.93%

184,413 869 0.47% Savings deposits 104,236 138 0.13%

106,752 143 0.13% Time deposits 176,243 2,139 1.21%

188,023 1,450 0.77% Other borrowings 52,427 1,223 2.33%

46,155 1,078 2.34% Total interest-bearing liabilities 723,351 5,781 0.80%

717,763 3,983 0.55% Demand deposits 264,017





243,530



Other liabilities 11,869





8,200



Shareholders' equity 116,980





107,178



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,116,217





$ 1,076,671



















Cost of deposits, including demand deposits



0.49%





0.32% Cost of funds, including demand deposits



0.59%





0.41% Net interest spread



3.39%





3.49% Net interest income/margin

$ 36,849 3.62%



$ 35,747 3.64% Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent)

$ 37,208 3.65%



$ 36,211 3.69%

The tables below provide a reconciliation of non‑GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated:























December 31,



December 31,

Tangible book value per common share



2019



2018

Tangible common equity per common share (non‑GAAP)

$ 13.99

$ 12.55

Effect to adjust for intangible assets



2.17



2.18

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 16.16

$ 14.73

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non‑GAAP)



9.02 %

8.92 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



1.25 %

1.39 % Common equity to assets (GAAP)



10.27 %

10.31 %

Return on average

tangible common equity Three months ended December 31, Three months ended

September 30 Three months ended

June 30, Three months ended

March 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018

2019 2018 Return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP) 10.35 % 11.53 % 11.39 % 12.36 % 11.46 % 13.51 % 10.41 % 12.41 % 10.91 % 12.44 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets (1.40) % (1.77) % (1.55) % (1.94) % (1.60) % (2.16) % (1.52) % (2.01) % (1.53) % (1.96) % Return on average common equity (GAAP) 8.95 % 9.76 % 9..84 % 10.42 % 9.86 % 11.35 % 8.89 % 10.40 % 9.38 % 10.48 %

Certain financial information presented above is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "tangible book value at period end," "return on average tangible common equity" and "tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets." "Tangible book value at period end" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total common shares outstanding. "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets. Our management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare our operating results from period-to-period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

