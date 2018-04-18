First Community Corporation Announces First Quarter Results and Cash Dividend

Highlights

  • Net income of $2.7 million, a 54% increase in net income year-over-year
  • Diluted EPS of $0.35 per common share, a 35% increase year-over-year
  • Loan growth of $21.8 million, a 13.5% annualized rate of increase
  • Pure deposit growth (including customer cash management accounts) of $32.1 million, a 17.2% annualized rate of increase
  • Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) of 3.66%, an increase of 12 basis points over fourth quarter 2017, seventh consecutive quarter of net interest margin expansion
  • Key credit quality metrics continue to be excellent with a net recovery of $21 thousand and non-performing assets of .47% for the quarter
  • Cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, the 65th consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders

Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq:   FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, reported net income for the first quarter of 2018 of $2.71 million as compared to $1.76 million in the first quarter of 2017.  Diluted earnings per common share were $0.35 for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to $0.26 for the first quarter of 2017.

First Community President and CEO, Mike Crapps, commented, "We are thrilled with the performance across all metrics and lines of business.  Led by tremendous loan growth of $21.8 million in the first quarter, an annualized growth rate of 13.5%, the momentum has continued from the strong fourth quarter of 2017 which had $18.2 million in organic loan growth, a 12.5% annualized growth rate.  Growth in pure deposits continues to be an area of strength for our company as well with $32.1 million in growth in the first quarter, a 17.2% annualized growth rate.  This growth is coupled with continued excellent credit quality and strong growth in net interest margin.  In addition we are pleased with the performance of our mortgage and financial planning areas as we continue to leverage these lines of business." 

During the quarter, the bank opened a new banking office in downtown Augusta, Georgia at 771 Broad Street. In addition, the bank has since filed an application with regulators to open an additional banking office in Evans, Georgia.  As reported previously, the bank also plans to continue expansion in the Upstate of South Carolina with a search underway for a banking office location in the downtown Greenville area.    

Cash Dividend and Capital

The Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2018.  The company will pay a $0.10 per share dividend to holders of the company's common stock.  This dividend is payable May 14, 2018 to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2018.  Mr. Crapps commented, "Our entire board is pleased that our performance enables the company to continue its cash dividend for the 65th consecutive quarter." 

Each of the regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based) exceed the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute.  At March 31, 2018, the company's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based) were 10.18%, 13.90%, and 14.69%, respectively.  This compares to the same ratios as of March 31, 2017 of 10.21%, 14.66%, and 15.51%, respectively.  Additionally, the regulatory capital ratios for the company's wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Bank, were 9.74%, 13.31%, and 14.10%, respectively, as of March 31, 2018.  Further, the company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.40% as of March 31, 2018.  As of March 31, 2018, the Common Equity Tier One ratio is 12.00% for the company and 13.31% for the bank.  

Asset Quality

Key credit quality metrics continue to be excellent.  There was a net loan recovery for the quarter of $21 thousand.  The non-performing assets ratio, at 0.47% of total assets, is an area of strength for the company and is a decrease from 0.51% at December 31, 2017.  Non-accrual loans decreased 8.4% on a linked quarter basis to $3.1 million.  Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) balances remained relatively flat during the quarter at $1.9 million.  The ratio of classified loans plus OREO now stands at 8.34% of total regulatory risk-based capital as of March 31, 2018 down from 8.86% at December 31, 2017.  Loans past due 30-89 days were $3.3 million or 0.49% of loans this quarter. 

Balance Sheet

(Numbers in millions) 



Quarter Ended

3/31/18

Quarter Ended

12/31/17

 

 

$ Variance

 

 

% Variance

Assets



     Investments

$272.6

$284.4

($11.8)

(4.1%)

     Loans

668.6

646.8

21.8

3.4%





Liabilities



     Total Pure Deposits

$758.9

$729.5

$29.4

4.0%

     Certificates of Deposit

161.0

158.8

2.2

1.4%

Total Deposits

$919.9

$888.3

31.6

3.6%





Customer Cash Management

$22.0

$19.3

$2.7

14.0%

FHLB Advances

.2

14.3

(14.1)

(98.6%)





Total Funding

$942.1

$921.9

$ 20.2

2.2%

Cost of Funds

     (including demand deposits)

0.34%

0.30%

4bps

Cost of Deposits

0.25%

0.22%

3bps

Revenue

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $8.534 million for the first quarter of 2018, an increase on a linked quarter basis of $476 thousand or 5.9%  compared to fourth quarter 2017 net interest income of $8.058 million.  Year-over-year, net interest income increased $1.473 million or 20.9% compared to first quarter 2017 net interest income of $7,061.  First quarter 2018 net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.66%, an increase compared to the net interest margin of 3.54% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 3.52% in the first quarter of 2017. 

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income, adjusted for securities gains and losses and the early extinguishment of debt, was $2.733 million in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of $189 thousand or 7.4% on a linked quarter basis compared to non-interest income adjusted for securities gains and the loss on the early extinguishment of debt of $2.544 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.  Year-over-year, non-interest income increased $751 thousand or 37.9% compared to $1.982 million in the first quarter of 2017.  Income from the mortgage line of business was $951 thousand in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of $281 thousand or 41.9% year-over-year and $123 thousand or 14.9% on a linked quarter basis.  Income from the financial planning and investment advisory line of business was $383 thousand for the quarter, flat on a linked quarter basis and an increase of $125 thousand or 48.4% year-over-year.  Total assets under management in this unit are $271.5 million at March 31, 2018 compared to $214.0 million at March 31, 2017, an increase year-over-year of $57.5 million or 26.9%.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense decreased on a linked quarter basis to $7.6 million from $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.  The majority of the decrease was in merger expenses related to the acquisition of Cornerstone National Bank and in marketing expense which was lower in the first quarter due to a planned delay in media advertising which began in March.  Income tax expense was positively impacted in the first quarter of 2018 by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

First Community Corporation common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FCCO" and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina.  First Community Bank operates twenty banking offices located in the Midlands, Upstate and Aiken, South Carolina and Augusta, Georgia.  The bank also has two other lines of business, First Community Bank Mortgage and First Community Financial Consultants, a financial planning/investment advisory division.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans, goals, projections and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, include, among others, the following: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework; (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt markets and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the company; (6) technology and cybersercurity risks, including potential business disruptions, reputational risks, and financial losses, associated with potential attacks on or failures by our computer systems and computer systems of our vendors and other third parties; and (7) risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, or in any of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC since the end of the fiscal year covered by our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. We can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION


BALANCE SHEET DATA




(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





As of



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2018

2017

2017






  Total Assets

$ 1,070,539

$   1,050,731

$       914,913

  Other Short-term Investments (1)

25,683

15,788

18,035

  Investment Securities

272,637

284,395

262,538

  Loans held for sale

7,546

5,093

4,191

  Loans

668,583

646,805

555,298

  Allowance for Loan Losses

5,986

5,797

5,368

  Total Deposits

919,898

888,323

775,611

  Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

21,959

19,270

19,388

  Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

245

14,250

15,548

  Junior Subordinated Debt

14,964

14,964

14,964

  Shareholders' equity

105,483

105,663

83,131






  Book Value Per Common Share

$       13.88

$         13.93

$          12.41

  Tangible Book Value Per Common Share 

$       11.64

$         11.66

$          11.50

  Equity to Assets

9.85%

10.06%

9.09%

  Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.40%

8.56%

8.48%

  Loan (Incl Held for Sale) to Deposit Ratio

73.50%

73.38%

72.13%

  Allowance for Loan Losses/Loans

0.90%

0.89%

0.97%

  Regulatory Ratios:




   Leverage Ratio

10.18%

10.11%

10.21%

   Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.90%

14.01%

14.66%

   Total Capital Ratio

14.69%

14.79%

15.51%

   Common Equity Tier 1 ratio

12.00%

12.18%

12.37%

  Tier 1 Regulatory Capital

$    105,823

$      103,754

$         92,173

  Total Regulatory Capital

$    111,809

$      109,551

$         98,081

  Common Equity Capital

$     91,323

$       89,364

$         78,213

(1) Includes federal funds sold, securities sold under agreement to resell and interest-bearing deposits

Quarterly Average Balances:







Three months ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31, 



2018

2017

2017






  Average Total Assets

$ 1,054,505

$   1,018,290

$       912,684

  Average Loans (Incl Held for Sale)

658,227

624,871

557,512

  Average Earning Assets

957,912

926,052

838,502

  Average Deposits

891,282

866,671

757,367

  Average Other Borrowings

50,087

41,406

65,662

  Average shareholder's equity

105,591

102,075

82,530






Asset Quality;

As of



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2018

2017

2017






        Non-accrual loans

$       3,127

$         3,380

$          3,465

        Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

1,907

1,934

1,156

        Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

34

-

108

           Total nonperforming assets

$       5,068

$         5,314

$          4,729

Accruing trouble debt restructurings

$       1,794

$         1,770

$          1,762






Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period)



       Special Mention

$       9,348

$       10,121

$          6,783

       Substandard

7,033

7,380

7,113

       Doubtful

-

-

-

       Pass

652,202

629,304

541,402



$    668,583

$      646,805

$       555,298









Three months ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31, 



2018

2017

2017

  Loans charged-off

$             8

$              17

$               29

  Overdrafts charged-off

40

36

22

  Loan recoveries

(28)

(18)

(85)

  Overdraft recoveries

(7)

(6)

(4)

     Net Charge-offs

$            13

$              29

$              (38)

  Net charge-offs to average loans

0.00%

0.00%

0.01%






FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION











QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENT DATA





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three months ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2018

2017

2017








  Interest income

$         9,331

$        8,740

$        7,773

  Interest expense

797

682

712

  Net interest income

8,534

8,058

7,061

  Provision for loan losses

202

170

116

  Net interest income after provision

8,332

7,888

6,945








  Non Interest Income





    Deposit service charges

463

439

320

    Mortgage banking income

951

828

670

    Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions

383

383

258

    Gain (loss) on sale of securities

(102)

49

54

    Gain on sale of other real estate owned

15

107

20

    Loss on early extinguishment of debt

-

-

(58)

    Other

921

787

714

  Total Non Interest Income

2,631

2,593

1,978

  Non Interest Expense





    Salaries and employee benefits

4,577

4,482

4,086

    Occupancy

614

568

527

    Equipment

381

422

446

    Marketing and public relations

89

286

221

    FDIC assessment

81

78

78

    Other real estate expense (income)

18

(33)

27

    Amortization of intangibles

142

120

75

    Merger Expense

-

619

-

    Other

1,692

1,832

1,260

 Total Non Interest Expense

7,594

8,374

6,720

 Income before taxes

3,369

2,107

2,203

  Income tax expense

660

1,605

447

 Net income 

$         2,709

$           502

$        1,756








  Primary earnings per common share

$          0.36

$          0.07

$         0.27

  Diluted earnings per common share

$          0.35

$          0.07

$         0.26








Average number of shares outstanding basic

7,569,038

7,366,508

6,687,942

Average number shares outstanding diluted

7,712,534

7,521,198

6,813,460

Shares outstanding period end

7,600,460

7,587,888

6,697,130








  Return on Average Assets

1.04%

0.20%

0.78%

  Return on Average Common Equity

10.40%

1.96%

8.63%

  Return on Average Common Tangible Equity

12.41%

2.27%

9.32%

  Net Interest Margin

3.61%

3.45%

3.42%

  Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent)

3.66%

3.54%

3.52%

  Efficiency ratio

67.40%

78.98%

74.31%

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION

Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates 

on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities









Three months ended March 31, 2018

Three months ended March 31, 2017

Average

Interest 

Yield/

Average

Interest 

Yield/

Balance

Earned/Paid

Rate

Balance

Earned/Paid

Rate

Assets






Earning assets






  Loans

$            658,227

$           7,617

4.69%

$            557,512

$           6,326

4.60%

  Securities:

278,666

1,643

2.39%

268,121

1,419

2.15%

  Other short-term investments

21,019

71

1.37%

12,869

29

0.91%

        Total earning assets

957,912

9,331

3.95%

838,502

7,774

3.76%

Cash and due from banks

13,671


10,965

Premises and equipment

35,566


30,168

Intangibles

17,083


6,142

Other assets

36,141


32,181

Allowance for loan losses

(5,868)


(5,274)

       Total assets

$         1,054,505


$            912,684

Interest-bearing liabilities






  Interest-bearing transaction accounts

186,042

(104)

0.15%

156,165

43

0.11%

  Money market accounts

177,692

144

0.33%

168,036

105

0.25%

  Savings deposits

106,541

38

0.14%

72,141

21

0.12%

  Time deposits

193,221

923

0.62%

178,235

274

0.62%

  Other borrowings

50,087

250

2.02%

65,662

270

1.67%

     Total interest-bearing liabilities

640,239

797

0.45%

640,239

713

0.45%

Demand deposits

227,785


182,790

Other liabilities

7,546


7,125

Shareholders' equity

105,591


82,530

   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$         1,054,505


$            912,684

















Cost of funds including demand deposits

0.34%


0.35%

Net interest spread 

3.50%


3.31%

Net interest income/margin

$           8,534

3.61%

$           7,061

3.42%

Net interest income/margin (taxable equivalent)

$           8,652

3.66%

$           7,279

3.52%

The tables below provide a reconciliation of non‑GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated:











March 31,

December 31,


March 31,


Tangible book value per common share

2018

2017

2017

Tangible common equity per common share (non‑GAAP)

$

11.64

$

11.66

$

11.50

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

2.24

2.27

0.91

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

13.88

$

13.93

$

12.41

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible
    assets









Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non‑GAAP)

8.40

%

8.56

%

8.48

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

1.45

%

1.50

%

0.61

%

Common equity to assets (GAAP)

9.85

%

10.06

%

9.09

%





Three months ended




March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

Return on average tangible common equity

2018

2017

2017

Return on average tangible common equity (non‑GAAP)

12.41

%

2.27

%

9.32

%

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(2.01)

%

(0.31)

%

(0.69)

%

%

Return on average common equity (GAAP)

10.40

%

1.96

%

8.63

%

%












Certain financial information presented above is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "tangible book value at period end," "return on average tangible common equity" and "tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets." "Tangible book value at period end" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total common shares outstanding. "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets. Our management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare our operating results from period-to-period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

 

